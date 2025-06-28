Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests: District-wise Schedule Released

Examination Schedule
|District
|Venue
|Start Date
|End Date
|Begusarai
|HFC – Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ground, Barauni, Entry from Gate No.-1, (NH 31-Zero Mile – Bihat), Pin Code – 851112
|20-Jun-2025
|18-Jul-2025
|East Champaran
|Police Line, Motihari, Block – Motihari, Sadar, Landmark – Near Superintendent of Police Office, Pin Code – 845401
|31-May-2025
|03-Jul-2025
|Gaya
|BMP – 03, PARADE GROUND – II, (BMP-17), Pin Code – 824231
|21-May-2025
|26-Jul-2025
|Gopalganj
|VM Field, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pin Code – 841428
|23-Jun-2025
|09-Jul-2025
|Jehanabad
|Police Line Ground, Police Line Kargil Chowk, Pin Code – 804408
|19-Jun-2025
|12-Jul-2025
|Katihar
|Rajendra Stadium, Vinodpur, Opposite Sadar Hospital, Pin Code – 854105
|10-Jun-2025
|01-Jul-2025
|Madhubani
|Airport Ground, Bhauada, Nidhi Chowk, Pin Code – 847211
|20-Jun-2025
|14-Jul-2025
|Muzaffarpur
|Langat Singh College, Kalambagh Road, Pin Code – 842001
|14-Jun-2025
|02-Jul-2025
|Nalanda
|Deepnagar Stadium, Bihar Sharif, (South of Mandal Kara), Pin Code – 803111
|31-May-2025
|14-Jul-2025
|Patna
|Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Pin Code – 800002
|15-May-2025
|16-Jul-2025
|Rohtas
|Police Line, Dehri Maidan, PO+Police Station+Block – Dehri on Son, Landmark – Bastipur, Pin Code – 821307
|30-Jun-2025
|07-Aug-2025
|Saharsa
|Saharsa Stadium, Block – Sattarkattya, Opposite JP Park, Pin Code – 852201
|01-Jul-2025
|15-Jul-2025
Examination Commenced on 30 AprilThe Bihar Home Guard recruitment selection process involves multiple rounds of physical tests including running, height and chest measurements, long jump, high jump, and shot put. Points are pre-assigned to each stage. This test carries a total of 15 points. Candidates must pass all physical tests to qualify. Failure in any stage results in elimination from the selection process. The physical examination commenced on 30 April and will continue until mid-July.
Required Documents for the Physical ExaminationAdmit Card
Valid Identity Proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving Licence)
Copy of Online Application Form
Caste Certificate or EWS Certificate (if applicable)
Copy of 10th/12th Mark Sheet