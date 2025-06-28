scriptBihar Home Guard Physical Tests: District-wise Schedule Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests: District-wise Schedule Released

The selection process for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment involves multiple rounds of physical tests. Candidates must pass tests including running, height and chest measurements, long jump, high jump, and shot put.

Jun 28, 2025 / 05:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test(Photo-X/@SpKatihar)

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Physical tests are being conducted across various districts in Bihar for the Home Guard recruitment. Admit cards have been released for all districts, along with the test schedules. While physical tests are underway in several districts, others have completed the process and released the initial shortlisted candidate lists. Candidates who haven’t yet downloaded their admit cards and whose district’s physical test is yet to be conducted can download them from the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Examination Schedule

DistrictVenueStart DateEnd Date
BegusaraiHFC – Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ground, Barauni, Entry from Gate No.-1, (NH 31-Zero Mile – Bihat), Pin Code – 85111220-Jun-202518-Jul-2025
East ChamparanPolice Line, Motihari, Block – Motihari, Sadar, Landmark – Near Superintendent of Police Office, Pin Code – 84540131-May-202503-Jul-2025
GayaBMP – 03, PARADE GROUND – II, (BMP-17), Pin Code – 82423121-May-202526-Jul-2025
GopalganjVM Field, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pin Code – 84142823-Jun-202509-Jul-2025
JehanabadPolice Line Ground, Police Line Kargil Chowk, Pin Code – 80440819-Jun-202512-Jul-2025
KatiharRajendra Stadium, Vinodpur, Opposite Sadar Hospital, Pin Code – 85410510-Jun-202501-Jul-2025
MadhubaniAirport Ground, Bhauada, Nidhi Chowk, Pin Code – 84721120-Jun-202514-Jul-2025
MuzaffarpurLangat Singh College, Kalambagh Road, Pin Code – 84200114-Jun-202502-Jul-2025
NalandaDeepnagar Stadium, Bihar Sharif, (South of Mandal Kara), Pin Code – 80311131-May-202514-Jul-2025
PatnaShaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Pin Code – 80000215-May-202516-Jul-2025
RohtasPolice Line, Dehri Maidan, PO+Police Station+Block – Dehri on Son, Landmark – Bastipur, Pin Code – 82130730-Jun-202507-Aug-2025
SaharsaSaharsa Stadium, Block – Sattarkattya, Opposite JP Park, Pin Code – 85220101-Jul-202515-Jul-2025

Examination Commenced on 30 April

Required Documents for the Physical Examination

Admit Card
Valid Identity Proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving Licence)
Copy of Online Application Form
Caste Certificate or EWS Certificate (if applicable)
Copy of 10th/12th Mark Sheet

