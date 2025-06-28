Bihar Home Guard Physical Tests: District-wise Schedule Released

The selection process for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment involves multiple rounds of physical tests. Candidates must pass tests including running, height and chest measurements, long jump, high jump, and shot put.

•Jun 28, 2025 / 05:50 pm• Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test(Photo-X/@SpKatihar)

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Physical tests are being conducted across various districts in Bihar for the Home Guard recruitment. Admit cards have been released for all districts, along with the test schedules. While physical tests are underway in several districts, others have completed the process and released the initial shortlisted candidate lists. Candidates who haven’t yet downloaded their admit cards and whose district’s physical test is yet to be conducted can download them from the official website: onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Examination Schedule District Venue Start Date End Date Begusarai HFC – Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ground, Barauni, Entry from Gate No.-1, (NH 31-Zero Mile – Bihat), Pin Code – 851112 20-Jun-2025 18-Jul-2025 East Champaran Police Line, Motihari, Block – Motihari, Sadar, Landmark – Near Superintendent of Police Office, Pin Code – 845401 31-May-2025 03-Jul-2025 Gaya BMP – 03, PARADE GROUND – II, (BMP-17), Pin Code – 824231 21-May-2025 26-Jul-2025 Gopalganj VM Field, Near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pin Code – 841428 23-Jun-2025 09-Jul-2025 Jehanabad Police Line Ground, Police Line Kargil Chowk, Pin Code – 804408 19-Jun-2025 12-Jul-2025 Katihar Rajendra Stadium, Vinodpur, Opposite Sadar Hospital, Pin Code – 854105 10-Jun-2025 01-Jul-2025 Madhubani Airport Ground, Bhauada, Nidhi Chowk, Pin Code – 847211 20-Jun-2025 14-Jul-2025 Muzaffarpur Langat Singh College, Kalambagh Road, Pin Code – 842001 14-Jun-2025 02-Jul-2025 Nalanda Deepnagar Stadium, Bihar Sharif, (South of Mandal Kara), Pin Code – 803111 31-May-2025 14-Jul-2025 Patna Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Pin Code – 800002 15-May-2025 16-Jul-2025 Rohtas Police Line, Dehri Maidan, PO+Police Station+Block – Dehri on Son, Landmark – Bastipur, Pin Code – 821307 30-Jun-2025 07-Aug-2025 Saharsa Saharsa Stadium, Block – Sattarkattya, Opposite JP Park, Pin Code – 852201 01-Jul-2025 15-Jul-2025 Examination Commenced on 30 April The Bihar Home Guard recruitment selection process involves multiple rounds of physical tests including running, height and chest measurements, long jump, high jump, and shot put. Points are pre-assigned to each stage. This test carries a total of 15 points. Candidates must pass all physical tests to qualify. Failure in any stage results in elimination from the selection process. The physical examination commenced on 30 April and will continue until mid-July. Required Documents for the Physical Examination Admit Card

Valid Identity Proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving Licence)

Copy of Online Application Form

Caste Certificate or EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Copy of 10th/12th Mark Sheet