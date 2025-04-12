scriptBihar Home Guard Recruitment: Height Relaxation for Purnea, Madhepura, Katihar Candidates | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Height Relaxation for Purnea, Madhepura, Katihar Candidates

Bihar Police has announced recruitment for 15,000 Home Guard positions. Candidates from districts such as Purnea and Katihar will receive height relaxations under this recruitment drive.

PatnaApr 12, 2025 / 01:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Retirement
Bihar Home Guard Height: Bihar Police has announced recruitment for 15,000 Home Guard positions, with 35 percent of the seats reserved for women. The application process is currently underway, and candidates can apply until 16 April. The department has issued specific guidelines for this recruitment, outlining age limits, educational qualifications, height requirements, and other criteria. Candidates should review all conditions before applying.
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment is open to 12th-pass youth. However, there will be no written examination for this recruitment. The physical test and document verification are crucial components of the selection process. Candidates must meet all physical test parameters.

Physical Test Eligibility

Height

Men – 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm)

Men from the districts of Purnea and Kosi division (Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 cm)
Women – 153 cm (for all categories of women)

Chest Width

Men – 31 inches (79 cm) un-expanded

Men from the districts of Purnea and Kosi division (Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 30 inches (76 cm)

Recruitment for these districts

This recruitment drive is for a total of 37 districts, with the highest number of vacancies in Patna district (1479). The lowest number of vacancies is in Saharsa district (74). Purnea has 280 positions, Katihar 484, Araria 122, Madhepura 193, and Kishanganj 280.

