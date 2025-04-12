Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Height Relaxation for Purnea, Madhepura, Katihar Candidates

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment is open to 12th-pass youth. However, there will be no written examination for this recruitment. The physical test and document verification are crucial components of the selection process. Candidates must meet all physical test parameters.
Physical Test Eligibility Height Men – 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm) Men from the districts of Purnea and Kosi division (Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 cm)
Women – 153 cm (for all categories of women) Chest Width Men – 31 inches (79 cm) un-expanded Men from the districts of Purnea and Kosi division (Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 30 inches (76 cm)
Recruitment for these districts This recruitment drive is for a total of 37 districts, with the highest number of vacancies in Patna district (1479). The lowest number of vacancies is in Saharsa district (74). Purnea has 280 positions, Katihar 484, Araria 122, Madhepura 193, and Kishanganj 280.