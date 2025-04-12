Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Height Relaxation for Purnea, Madhepura, Katihar Candidates

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment is open to 12th-pass youth. However, there will be no written examination for this recruitment. The physical test and document verification are crucial components of the selection process. Candidates must meet all physical test parameters.

Physical Test Eligibility Height Men – 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm) Men from the districts of Purnea and Kosi division (Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 cm)

Women – 153 cm (for all categories of women) Chest Width Men – 31 inches (79 cm) un-expanded Men from the districts of Purnea and Kosi division (Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 30 inches (76 cm)