Bihar Panchayat Raj Department: More Than 900 Vacancies

Over 900 posts are being filled without an examination under the Bihar PRD Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025. Today is the last date to apply. Here’s how to apply.

Jun 25, 2025 / 05:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar PRD Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025: This news is especially important if you are looking for a government job in Bihar. Today is the last day to apply for 942 Technical Assistant positions in the Bihar Panchayati Raj Department. Importantly, there will be no written exam for this recruitment. Selection will be based entirely on a merit list. Interested candidates can apply online at the department’s official website: zp.bihar.gov.in.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants for this recruitment must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised polytechnic institute. To ensure transparency, the state government has reserved 40% of the positions for candidates who passed from government polytechnic colleges, prioritising local youth.

How to Apply

First, visit the official website of the Bihar Panchayati Raj Department: zp.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Latest Updates’ section on the homepage.

Find the link related to the Bihar Panchayati Raj Technical Assistant recruitment and click on it.
A registration page will open; fill in the required information to complete the registration.

After completing the registration, you can fill out and submit the application form.

Keep all your documents ready while applying and check the form information once before submitting.

What is the Age Limit?

The age limit varies according to category.

Unreserved Male: Maximum 37 years

Unreserved Female and OBC/BC category: Maximum 40 years

SC/ST (Male and Female): Maximum 42 years

How will the Selection be done?

This recruitment process will not involve any examination or interview. Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared from the marks obtained in their diploma.

This recruitment will be on a contract basis and the appointment will be valid until 31 March 2026. Selected candidates will not be considered government servants and will not receive permanent government benefits.

What will be the Salary?

Selected candidates for the Technical Assistant position will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹27,000, which will continue for the stipulated period.

