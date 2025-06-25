Bihar Panchayat Raj Department: More Than 900 Vacancies

Who Can Apply? Applicants for this recruitment must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised polytechnic institute. To ensure transparency, the state government has reserved 40% of the positions for candidates who passed from government polytechnic colleges, prioritising local youth.

How to Apply First, visit the official website of the Bihar Panchayati Raj Department: zp.bihar.gov.in. Click on the ‘Latest Updates’ section on the homepage. Find the link related to the Bihar Panchayati Raj Technical Assistant recruitment and click on it.

A registration page will open; fill in the required information to complete the registration. After completing the registration, you can fill out and submit the application form. Keep all your documents ready while applying and check the form information once before submitting.

What is the Age Limit? The age limit varies according to category. Unreserved Male: Maximum 37 years Unreserved Female and OBC/BC category: Maximum 40 years SC/ST (Male and Female): Maximum 42 years

How will the Selection be done? This recruitment process will not involve any examination or interview. Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared from the marks obtained in their diploma. This recruitment will be on a contract basis and the appointment will be valid until 31 March 2026. Selected candidates will not be considered government servants and will not receive permanent government benefits.