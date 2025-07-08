8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Admit Cards Out Post-Midnight Tonight

CSBC: Admit cards for candidates appearing in the exam will be released online from 12 midnight tonight, July 9.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card(Symbolic AI Image)

The written examination for the recruitment of 19,838 constables in the Bihar Police will be held in six phases, starting from 16 July 2025 and ending on 3 August 2025. Admit cards for candidates appearing in this examination will be released online from 12 midnight on 9 July. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the website csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration ID, mobile number, or date of birth. However, today only admit cards for candidates appearing on 16 July will be released.

Admit Card Release Schedule



































Exam DateAdmit Card Release Date
16 July9 July
20 July13 July
23 July16 July
27 July20 July
30 July23 July
3 August27 July

The examination centre details will be clearly mentioned on the admit card. A total of 627 examination centres have been set up across 38 districts of the state. Approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear in each phase of the examination.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card: Duplicate Admit Card Facility

If a candidate is unable to download the admit card online for any reason, they can obtain a duplicate e-admit card from the Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) office, Bailey Road, near Secretariat Halt, Patna on the dates mentioned below.



































Exam DateDuplicate Admit Card Availability Date
16 July14 July
20 July18 July
23 July21 July
27 July25 July
30 July28 July
3 August1 August

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 10:03 am

English News / Education News / Bihar Police Constable Admit Cards Out Post-Midnight Tonight
