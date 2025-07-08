Bihar Police Constable Admit Cards Out Post-Midnight Tonight

The written examination for the recruitment of 19,838 constables in the Bihar Police will be held in six phases, starting from 16 July 2025 and ending on 3 August 2025. Admit cards for candidates appearing in this examination will be released online from 12 midnight on 9 July. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the website csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration ID, mobile number, or date of birth. However, today only admit cards for candidates appearing on 16 July will be released.