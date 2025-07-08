Bihar Police Constable Admit Cards Out Post-Midnight Tonight

The written examination for the recruitment of 19,838 constables in the Bihar Police will be held in six phases, starting from 16 July 2025 and ending on 3 August 2025. Admit cards for candidates appearing in this examination will be released online from 12 midnight on 9 July. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the website csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration ID, mobile number, or date of birth. However, today only admit cards for candidates appearing on 16 July will be released.
|Exam Date
|Admit Card Release Date
|16 July
|9 July
|20 July
|13 July
|23 July
|16 July
|27 July
|20 July
|30 July
|23 July
|3 August
|27 July
The examination centre details will be clearly mentioned on the admit card. A total of 627 examination centres have been set up across 38 districts of the state. Approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear in each phase of the examination.
If a candidate is unable to download the admit card online for any reason, they can obtain a duplicate e-admit card from the Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) office, Bailey Road, near Secretariat Halt, Patna on the dates mentioned below.
|Exam Date
|Duplicate Admit Card Availability Date
|16 July
|14 July
|20 July
|18 July
|23 July
|21 July
|27 July
|25 July
|30 July
|28 July
|3 August
|1 August