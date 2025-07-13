Bihar Police Constable Admit Cards Released for July 20 Exam

This year's constable recruitment examination is being conducted in six phases. The examination will begin on 16 July and the final phase will be held on 3 August. These examinations will be held at 627 examination centres across 38 districts in the state on 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 July and 3 August. Approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh candidates are expected to participate in each phase. The examination will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. Entry to the examination centres will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.