13 July 2025

Sunday

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Admit Cards Released for July 20 Exam

This year's Constable recruitment examination will be conducted in six phases. The examination will begin on 16 July and the final phase will be held on 3 August.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 (Source: Patrika)

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination 2025, scheduled for 20 July. Candidates who applied for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their registration ID or mobile number and date of birth.

Examination Dates

This year's constable recruitment examination is being conducted in six phases. The examination will begin on 16 July and the final phase will be held on 3 August. These examinations will be held at 627 examination centres across 38 districts in the state on 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 July and 3 August. Approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh candidates are expected to participate in each phase. The examination will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. Entry to the examination centres will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Admit Card Release Dates

20 July Examination: Admit card released on 13 July
23 July Examination: Admit card released on 16 July
27 July Examination: Admit card released on 20 July
30 July Examination: Admit card released on 23 July
3 August Examination: Admit card released on 27 July

Download Process

To download the admit card, first visit the official website of CSBC, csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the admit card link for the relevant examination on the website's homepage.
Then, on the login page, enter your registration ID or mobile number and date of birth.
After logging in, the admit card will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card and keep a printout for future reference.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

