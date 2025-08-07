7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Expected Release Date

The provisional answer key for the examination is expected to be released soon. It is likely to be published on the official website by 14 August 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025
Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 (AI Image-Gemini)

The written examination for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025 has been completed. Candidates who appeared for the exam are now awaiting the answer key and results. While no official date has been announced for the release of the answer key and results, an announcement is expected soon. A total of 19,838 constable positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Approximately 16.73 lakh candidates participated in the examination. The Bihar Police Constable examination was conducted in six phases across various examination centres throughout the state. These examinations were held on 16 July, 20 July, 23 July, 27 July, 30 July, and 3 August 2025.

When will the answer key be released?

According to media reports, the provisional answer key for the examination may be released soon. It is likely to be released on the official website by 14 August 2025. After the release of the answer key, candidates will have an opportunity to raise objections against any potential errors. The final answer key and results will be declared only after examining the received objections.

Where and how to check the answer key?

  • To view the answer key, first visit the website csbc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Constable Answer Key 2025’ link available on the website's homepage.
  • The answer key will open in PDF format on the screen.
  • View it carefully and download it.

Procedure after the result

Candidates who successfully clear the written examination will be called for further selection processes, which include Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and medical examination. Once the written examination results are declared, the schedule for the physical tests will also be released by the CSBC (Central Selection Board of Constable).

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 03:53 pm

English News / Education News / Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Expected Release Date
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.