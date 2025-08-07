Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Expected Release Date

The written examination for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025 has been completed. Candidates who appeared for the exam are now awaiting the answer key and results. While no official date has been announced for the release of the answer key and results, an announcement is expected soon. A total of 19,838 constable positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Approximately 16.73 lakh candidates participated in the examination. The Bihar Police Constable examination was conducted in six phases across various examination centres throughout the state. These examinations were held on 16 July, 20 July, 23 July, 27 July, 30 July, and 3 August 2025.