Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment: 4361 Posts Open for Application

Bihar Police Constable Driver: The Central Selection Council (Sipahi Recruitment), Patna has commenced the online application process for the Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4361 positions. Interested candidates can apply online at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The last date for application is 20 August 2025. Candidates who wish to apply should do so before the deadline. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under Level-3.
Unreserved (UR): 1772 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 436 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 632 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 24 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 757 posts
Backward Class (BC): 492 posts
Backward Class Women: 248 posts
Candidates must possess a 12th (Intermediate) or equivalent qualification from a recognised board. A valid driving licence for light and heavy vehicles is also mandatory.
Age Limit (as on 1 August 2025)
Minimum Age: 20 years
General Category (Male): 25 years
Backward/Extremely Backward Class (Male): 27 years
Backward/Extremely Backward Class (Female): 28 years
Scheduled Caste/Tribe (Male & Female): 30 years
Height
General, Backward Class (Male): 165 cm
Extremely Backward Class, SC/ST (Male): 160 cm
All Category Women: 155 cm
Chest – Male only
General/Backward Class: 81 cm (86 cm expanded)
SC/ST/Extremely Backward Class: 79 cm (84 cm expanded)
For SC/ST and all category women: ₹180
For all other candidates: ₹675
The application fee can be paid online via credit card/debit card/net banking.