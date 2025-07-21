Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment: 4361 Posts Open for Application

Bihar Police Constable Driver: The Central Selection Council (Sipahi Recruitment), Patna has commenced the online application process for the Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4361 positions. Interested candidates can apply online at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The last date for application is 20 August 2025. Candidates who wish to apply should do so before the deadline. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under Level-3.