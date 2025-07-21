21 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment: 4361 Posts Open for Application

The last date to apply is set for 20 August 2025. Candidates who wish to apply should do so before the last date.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Bihar Police Constable Driver
Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment (Image: Patrika Official)

Bihar Police Constable Driver: The Central Selection Council (Sipahi Recruitment), Patna has commenced the online application process for the Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4361 positions. Interested candidates can apply online at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The last date for application is 20 August 2025. Candidates who wish to apply should do so before the deadline. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under Level-3.

Post Details

Unreserved (UR): 1772 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 436 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 632 posts
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 24 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 757 posts
Backward Class (BC): 492 posts
Backward Class Women: 248 posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates must possess a 12th (Intermediate) or equivalent qualification from a recognised board. A valid driving licence for light and heavy vehicles is also mandatory.

Age Limit (as on 1 August 2025)

Minimum Age: 20 years

General Category (Male): 25 years
Backward/Extremely Backward Class (Male): 27 years
Backward/Extremely Backward Class (Female): 28 years
Scheduled Caste/Tribe (Male & Female): 30 years

Physical Standards

Height
General, Backward Class (Male): 165 cm
Extremely Backward Class, SC/ST (Male): 160 cm
All Category Women: 155 cm

Chest – Male only
General/Backward Class: 81 cm (86 cm expanded)
SC/ST/Extremely Backward Class: 79 cm (84 cm expanded)

Application Fee

For SC/ST and all category women: ₹180
For all other candidates: ₹675
The application fee can be paid online via credit card/debit card/net banking.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 12:03 pm

English News / Education News / Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment: 4361 Posts Open for Application
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.