Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Admit Cards Released

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download: An important update has been released for candidates appearing in the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable examination on 9 July 2025. Interested candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.
According to the official notification, the admit cards were released at 12 midnight on 9 July, and candidates can download them until 10:30 AM on 16 July. It is important to note that admit cards will be released on different days for each exam date.
The examination will be conducted on 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 July and 3 August 2025. On all days, the exam will be held in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM.
The admit card will include important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre address, and father's name. A hard copy of the e-admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre; entry will be denied without it.
Candidates can download their hall tickets by following these steps:
On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for Constable’ link.
On the login page, enter your registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.
Click on the submit button.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Download it and keep a printout for future reference.
Through this recruitment process, a total of 19,838 Constable positions will be filled. Interested candidates are advised to download their admit cards in time and carefully read the examination guidelines.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website of CSBC Bihar for detailed information.