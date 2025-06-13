Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Dates Announced: 6-Phase Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 According to the schedule released by the CSBC, this written examination will be conducted in a single shift, with the examination time fixed from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. All candidates must reach the examination centre by 9:30 AM.

Examination Date Day Time Reporting Time 16 July 2025 Wednesday 12 PM to 2 PM 9:30 AM 20 July 2025 Sunday 12 PM to 2 PM 9:30 AM 23 July 2025 Wednesday 12 PM to 2 PM 9:30 AM 27 July 2025 Sunday 12 PM to 2 PM 9:30 AM 30 July 2025 Wednesday 12 PM to 2 PM 9:30 AM 3 August 2025 Sunday 12 PM to 2 PM 9:30 AM Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Along with the examination dates, the CSBC has also announced the dates for downloading the admit cards. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration number, mobile number, or date of birth.

Examination Date Admit Card Download Date Deadline 16 July 9 July 10:30 AM, 16 July 20 July 13 July 10:30 AM, 20 July 23 July 16 July 10:30 AM, 23 July 27 July 20 July 10:30 AM, 27 July 30 July 23 July 10:30 AM, 30 July 3 August 27 July 10:30 AM, 3 August Important Instructions The admit card will contain the candidate's name, roll number, father's name, examination centre, and other necessary details. A printout of the admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without a valid admit card.