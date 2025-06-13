scriptBihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Dates Announced: 6-Phase Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Dates Announced: 6-Phase Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: The dates for the written examination of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2025 have been announced.

PatnaJun 13, 2025 / 11:22 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2025

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 (Image Source: AI)

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: Millions of young people in Bihar waiting to become police constables have received some big news. The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the dates for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination 2025 for 19,838 posts. This examination will be conducted in six different phases, starting from 16 July and concluding on 3 August 2025.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025

According to the schedule released by the CSBC, this written examination will be conducted in a single shift, with the examination time fixed from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. All candidates must reach the examination centre by 9:30 AM.
Examination DateDayTimeReporting Time
16 July 2025Wednesday12 PM to 2 PM9:30 AM
20 July 2025Sunday12 PM to 2 PM9:30 AM
23 July 2025Wednesday12 PM to 2 PM9:30 AM
27 July 2025Sunday12 PM to 2 PM9:30 AM
30 July 2025Wednesday12 PM to 2 PM9:30 AM
3 August 2025Sunday12 PM to 2 PM9:30 AM

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Along with the examination dates, the CSBC has also announced the dates for downloading the admit cards. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration number, mobile number, or date of birth.
Examination DateAdmit Card Download DateDeadline
16 July9 July10:30 AM, 16 July
20 July13 July10:30 AM, 20 July
23 July16 July10:30 AM, 23 July
27 July20 July10:30 AM, 27 July
30 July23 July10:30 AM, 30 July
3 August27 July10:30 AM, 3 August

Important Instructions

The admit card will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, father’s name, examination centre, and other necessary details. A printout of the admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without a valid admit card.
If a candidate is unable to download the admit card for any reason, they can obtain a duplicate hall ticket from the CSBC office in Patna (near Secretariat Halt, Back Harding Road).

CSBC Appeals: Begin Preparations in Time

The Central Selection Board of Constables has appealed to all candidates to start preparing for the examination in time and to regularly check the website for updates. This examination is a major opportunity to fill vacancies in the state police force.

News / Education News / Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Dates Announced: 6-Phase Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Black Box Recovered

National News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Black Box Recovered

in 3 hours

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

National News

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

33 minutes ago

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Gulf

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

in 1 hour

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami

Gulf

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

Union Bank Releases Admit Cards for Specialist Officer Exam

Education News

Union Bank Releases Admit Cards for Specialist Officer Exam

in 1 hour

NICL AO Recruitment 2025

Education News

NICL AO Recruitment 2025

16 hours ago

NEET UG 2025 Result: Expected Release Date and Past Trends

Results

NEET UG 2025 Result: Expected Release Date and Past Trends

19 hours ago

JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

Education News

JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.