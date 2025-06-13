Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Dates Announced: 6-Phase Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: Millions of young people in Bihar waiting to become police constables have received some big news. The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the dates for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination 2025 for 19,838 posts. This examination will be conducted in six different phases, starting from 16 July and concluding on 3 August 2025.
Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025
According to the schedule released by the CSBC, this written examination will be conducted in a single shift, with the examination time fixed from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. All candidates must reach the examination centre by 9:30 AM.
Examination Date
Day
Time
Reporting Time
16 July 2025
Wednesday
12 PM to 2 PM
9:30 AM
20 July 2025
Sunday
12 PM to 2 PM
9:30 AM
23 July 2025
Wednesday
12 PM to 2 PM
9:30 AM
27 July 2025
Sunday
12 PM to 2 PM
9:30 AM
30 July 2025
Wednesday
12 PM to 2 PM
9:30 AM
3 August 2025
Sunday
12 PM to 2 PM
9:30 AM
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025
Along with the examination dates, the CSBC has also announced the dates for downloading the admit cards. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in using their registration number, mobile number, or date of birth.
Examination Date
Admit Card Download Date
Deadline
16 July
9 July
10:30 AM, 16 July
20 July
13 July
10:30 AM, 20 July
23 July
16 July
10:30 AM, 23 July
27 July
20 July
10:30 AM, 27 July
30 July
23 July
10:30 AM, 30 July
3 August
27 July
10:30 AM, 3 August
Important Instructions
The admit card will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, father’s name, examination centre, and other necessary details. A printout of the admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without a valid admit card.
If a candidate is unable to download the admit card for any reason, they can obtain a duplicate hall ticket from the CSBC office in Patna (near Secretariat Halt, Back Harding Road).
CSBC Appeals: Begin Preparations in Time
The Central Selection Board of Constables has appealed to all candidates to start preparing for the examination in time and to regularly check the website for updates. This examination is a major opportunity to fill vacancies in the state police force.