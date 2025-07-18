Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025

A golden opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Central Selection Board of Bihar (CSBC) has released a notification for a large number of Driver Constable positions. A total of 4361 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can participate in the application process from 21 July 2025, with the last date set for 20 August 2025.
Candidates applying for the Driver Constable position must have passed class 10th or 12th from a recognised board. They must also possess a valid driving licence and at least 1 year of experience driving light or heavy motor vehicles.
Minimum Height: 165 centimetres
Chest (Normal): 81 centimetres
Chest (Expanded): 86 centimetres
Minimum Age: 20 years
General Category: Maximum 25 years
OBC Male: Maximum 27 years
OBC Female: Maximum 28 years
SC/ST: Maximum 30 years
Age will be calculated based on the date of birth recorded in the class 10th certificate.
Selected candidates will be paid a salary of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month.
Application Fee
SC/ST (Bihar Residents): ₹180
Other Categories: ₹675
Candidates will have to go through four stages:
Written Examination
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Motor Vehicle Driving Test
Document Verification
To apply, candidates can visit the website csbc.bih.nic.in and fill out the online form. It is important to carefully read the eligibility criteria before applying.