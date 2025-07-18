18 July 2025,

Friday

Education News

Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025

The official notification for Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025 has been released. A total of 4361 positions will be filled. Interested candidates can apply from 21 July.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 18, 2025

Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025
Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025 (Gemini)

A golden opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Central Selection Board of Bihar (CSBC) has released a notification for a large number of Driver Constable positions. A total of 4361 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can participate in the application process from 21 July 2025, with the last date set for 20 August 2025.

Who Can Apply? (Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025)

Candidates applying for the Driver Constable position must have passed class 10th or 12th from a recognised board. They must also possess a valid driving licence and at least 1 year of experience driving light or heavy motor vehicles.

Physical Eligibility Criteria (Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025 Physical Eligibility)

Minimum Height: 165 centimetres

Chest (Normal): 81 centimetres

Chest (Expanded): 86 centimetres

Age Limit (Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025 Age Limit)

Minimum Age: 20 years

General Category: Maximum 25 years

OBC Male: Maximum 27 years

OBC Female: Maximum 28 years

SC/ST: Maximum 30 years

Age will be calculated based on the date of birth recorded in the class 10th certificate.

Salary and Application Fee (Bihar Police Driver Salary)

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month.

Application Fee

SC/ST (Bihar Residents): ₹180

Other Categories: ₹675

Selection Process (Bihar Police Driver Recruitment Process)

Candidates will have to go through four stages:

Written Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Motor Vehicle Driving Test

Document Verification

How to Apply? (Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025 Apply Online)

To apply, candidates can visit the website csbc.bih.nic.in and fill out the online form. It is important to carefully read the eligibility criteria before applying.

Published on:

18 Jul 2025 09:38 am

English News / Education News / Bihar Police Driver Vacancy 2025
