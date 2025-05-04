scriptBihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Admit Cards Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Admit Cards Released

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. The exam is scheduled for 18 May.

May 04, 2025 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had released a recruitment drive for the post of Sub-Inspector. The exam for this recruitment is scheduled for 18 May. The admit cards for the exam have been released. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Exam Date

The SI recruitment exam will be held on 18 May from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates must reach the exam centre two hours before the exam, i.e., by 8:00 AM.

Exam Pattern

The SI recruitment exam will be conducted in two stages: preliminary and main exam. The preliminary exam, also known as the prelims, will be of 200 marks. This exam will have 100 questions and the duration will be 2 hours. The main exam will have two papers. Each paper will be of 200 marks.

Exam Syllabus

The preliminary exam will have questions related to general knowledge and current affairs. The first paper of the main exam will be on General Hindi. The second paper will have questions related to General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics and Mental Ability.

Vacancy Details

  • Unreserved- 12
  • Scheduled Caste- 04
  • Scheduled Tribe- 00
  • Extremely Backward Class- 05
  • Backward Class- 03
  • Backward Class Women- 01
  • Economically Weaker Section- 03

