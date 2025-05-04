Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Admit Cards Released

Exam Date The SI recruitment exam will be held on 18 May from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates must reach the exam centre two hours before the exam, i.e., by 8:00 AM. Exam Pattern The SI recruitment exam will be conducted in two stages: preliminary and main exam. The preliminary exam, also known as the prelims, will be of 200 marks. This exam will have 100 questions and the duration will be 2 hours. The main exam will have two papers. Each paper will be of 200 marks.

Exam Syllabus The preliminary exam will have questions related to general knowledge and current affairs. The first paper of the main exam will be on General Hindi. The second paper will have questions related to General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics and Mental Ability.