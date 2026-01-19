CTET Exam City Slip and Admit Card to be Released Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE CTET Exam 2026 (Image Source: Freepik)
The wait for over 25 lakh students appearing for the CTET exam (CTET) organised by CBSE in February 2026 is about to end. The board is preparing to release the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card for the examination. According to official information, this exam will be conducted on February 8, 2026, at various centres across the country. Candidates will soon be able to download their exam city slip and admit card by visiting the board's official website, ctet.nic.in.
Looking at the old pattern of CBSE, the board releases the City Intimation Slip about 10 days before the examination. According to this, it is expected that students will get information about their exam city by the last week of January. After this, the admit cards may be released four days before the exam, i.e., in the first week of February. Candidates should note that the city slip is only for providing information about the exam city and cannot be used in place of the admit card.
The CTET exam will be conducted in two different shifts. Paper 2 will be conducted in the morning shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Paper 1 will be conducted in the second shift, i.e., the evening shift, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates have been advised to pay special attention to the reporting time at their exam centre to avoid any inconvenience at the time of entry.
Candidates can download their city slip and admit card by following these easy steps:
It is mandatory to carry an original identity card, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, along with the admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. CBSE may soon release the city slip and admit card for candidates on the official website. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website, ctet.nic.in, for any information related to the exam.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending