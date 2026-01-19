CTET Exam City Slip and Admit Card to be Released Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

Looking at the old pattern of CBSE, the board releases the City Intimation Slip about 10 days before the examination. According to this, it is expected that students will get information about their exam city by the last week of January. After this, the admit cards may be released four days before the exam, i.e., in the first week of February. Candidates should note that the city slip is only for providing information about the exam city and cannot be used in place of the admit card.