19 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

CTET Exam City Slip and Admit Card to be Released Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has completed preparations to release the CTET exam admit cards and city slips.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

CBSE CTET Exam 2026

CBSE CTET Exam 2026 (Image Source: Freepik)

The wait for over 25 lakh students appearing for the CTET exam (CTET) organised by CBSE in February 2026 is about to end. The board is preparing to release the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card for the examination. According to official information, this exam will be conducted on February 8, 2026, at various centres across the country. Candidates will soon be able to download their exam city slip and admit card by visiting the board's official website, ctet.nic.in.

When can the City Slip be expected?

Looking at the old pattern of CBSE, the board releases the City Intimation Slip about 10 days before the examination. According to this, it is expected that students will get information about their exam city by the last week of January. After this, the admit cards may be released four days before the exam, i.e., in the first week of February. Candidates should note that the city slip is only for providing information about the exam city and cannot be used in place of the admit card.

Exam to be held in two shifts

The CTET exam will be conducted in two different shifts. Paper 2 will be conducted in the morning shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Paper 1 will be conducted in the second shift, i.e., the evening shift, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates have been advised to pay special attention to the reporting time at their exam centre to avoid any inconvenience at the time of entry.

How to download your City Slip and Admit Card

Candidates can download their city slip and admit card by following these easy steps:

  • First, open the official website of CBSE, ctet.nic.in.
  • Go to the Latest News section on the website's homepage.
  • Click on the link for Admit Card or City Intimation Slip as per your requirement.
  • As soon as you click the link, a new page will open. Enter your application number and date of birth here.
  • Along with this, fill in the security code displayed on the screen and click the submit button.
  • Upon submission, your admit card or city slip will open on the screen. Download it and be sure to take a printout and keep it safe.

It is mandatory to carry an original identity card, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, along with the admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. CBSE may soon release the city slip and admit card for candidates on the official website. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website, ctet.nic.in, for any information related to the exam.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 12:26 pm

News / Education News / CTET Exam City Slip and Admit Card to be Released Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Govt Job Opportunity: RSSB to Release Notification for 804 Posts Next Week, Exam Date Also Announced

RSSB Bharti
Jaipur

IOCL Recruitment 2026: Over 400 Vacancies Announced, Know Which Posts to Apply For

IOCL Recruitment 2026
Education News

School Holiday: All schools in UP to remain closed on January 23? Know the update

School Holiday
Education News

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment: Over 150 Vacancies Announced, Graduates Can Apply

Nabard Development Assistant Recruitmen
Education News

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released: PO and Clerk Recruitment Exams Dates Announced

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026-27
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.