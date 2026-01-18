18 January 2026,

Education News

IOCL Recruitment 2026: Over 400 Vacancies Announced, Know Which Posts to Apply For

The online application process for this recruitment began on January 15, 2026, while the last date to apply has been set as January 30, 2026.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

IOCL Recruitment 2026

IOCL Recruitment 2026 (Image: Patrika)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the official notification for the recruitment of a total of 405 posts of Technician Apprentice, Trade Apprentice, and Graduate Apprentice in its Western Region. The online application process for this recruitment began on January 15, 2026, while the last date to apply has been set as January 30, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of IOCL, iocl.com, by 5 PM on the stipulated last date.

Recruitment for This Many Posts

According to the released notification, these recruitments will be made in several states and union territories of Western India. Maharashtra has the highest number of 179 posts allocated. Additionally, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will have 69 posts each, Goa will have 22 posts, Chhattisgarh will have 22 posts, Dadra and Nagar Haveli will have 22 posts, and Daman and Diu will also have 22 posts for apprentice appointments. These positions will provide young individuals with an opportunity to gain training and work experience in a large organisation like Indian Oil.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must possess the required degree or certificate from a recognised institution, university, or board as per the post. For Technician Apprentice posts, a diploma in engineering is required, while for Trade Apprentice, an ITI certificate in the relevant trade is essential. Furthermore, candidates applying for Graduate Apprentice posts must hold a graduate degree in any discipline. The age limit has been set with a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 24 years. The age will be calculated as of December 31, 2025. However, candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared from their academic scores. This will be followed by a document verification process, and finally, a medical fitness test will be conducted. Candidates who successfully clear all stages will be appointed as apprentices.

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 05:33 pm

