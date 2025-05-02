Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats

BPSSC SI Exam Date: When will the exam be held? The BPSSC will conduct the SI recruitment exam on 18 May 2025. The BPSSC SI Exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The exam will last for 2 hours. Candidates must arrive at the examination centre by 8:30 AM.

BPSSC SI Vacancy 2025: Category-wise Seats Unreserved- 12

Scheduled Caste- 04

Scheduled Tribe- 00

Extremely Backward Class- 05

Backward Class- 03

Backward Class Women- 01

BPSSC SI Exam Pattern: The SI recruitment exam will be held in two phases The SI Exam will be conducted in two phases: a preliminary exam and a main exam. The preliminary or prelims exam will be of 200 marks, comprising 100 questions. The exam duration will be 2 hours. Questions will be related to general knowledge and current affairs. The main exam will have two papers. The first paper will be of 200 marks and the second paper will also be of 200 marks. Both exams will have a duration of 2 hours. The first paper will be on General Hindi. The second paper will cover General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics and Mental Ability.