Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Details on Vacancies and Reserved Seats
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will conduct the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination on 18 May 2025. The BPSSC SI Exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, lasting two hours. Candidates must arrive at the examination centre by 8:30 AM.
BPSSC SI Recruitment: Youth in Bihar preparing for government jobs are constantly presented with new recruitment opportunities. In line with this, the Bihar government has announced recruitments for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI). A total of 28 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has now concluded. Recently, the department released an update regarding this recruitment, stating that the applications of hundreds of candidates had been rejected due to errors in their application forms.
BPSSC SI Exam Date: When will the exam be held?
BPSSC SI Exam Pattern: The SI recruitment exam will be held in two phases
The SI Exam will be conducted in two phases: a preliminary exam and a main exam. The preliminary or prelims exam will be of 200 marks, comprising 100 questions. The exam duration will be 2 hours. Questions will be related to general knowledge and current affairs. The main exam will have two papers. The first paper will be of 200 marks and the second paper will also be of 200 marks. Both exams will have a duration of 2 hours. The first paper will be on General Hindi. The second paper will cover General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics and Mental Ability.