Bihar Statistical Officer and Assistant Director Vacancies

Jobs: Category-wise Distribution of Posts Unreserved (General): 19 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 5 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 7 posts

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 9 posts

Backward Class (BC): 6 posts

Backward Class Women: 1 post Educational Qualifications and Age Limit Applicants must possess a postgraduate degree in Statistics, Mathematics, or Economics from a recognised university. The age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is as follows:

General (Male): 37 years

Backward/Extremely Backward Class and General Category Women: 40 years

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female): 42 years

Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per rules.

Application Fee General Category: ₹600

SC/ST (Bihar residents only): ₹150

All categories of women applicants from Bihar: ₹150

40% or more disabled candidates: ₹150

Other categories: ₹600