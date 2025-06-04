scriptBihar Statistical Officer and Assistant Director Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Bihar Statistical Officer and Assistant Director Vacancies

Candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in Statistics, Mathematics, or Economics from a recognised university to apply.

Jun 04, 2025 / 04:43 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC DSOAD Recruitment 2025

BPSC DSOAD Recruitment 2025(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

BPSC DSO/AD Recruitment 2025: A fantastic opportunity has arisen for candidates preparing for government jobs in Bihar. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the commencement of the online application process for recruitment to the posts of District Statistical Officer and Assistant Director. According to the official notification released by the commission, a total of 47 positions will be filled. Applications commenced on 3 June 2025, with the last date for application being 24 June 2025. Applications can be submitted online through the BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpscpat.bihar.gov.in.

Jobs: Category-wise Distribution of Posts

Unreserved (General): 19 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 5 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 7 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 9 posts
Backward Class (BC): 6 posts
Backward Class Women: 1 post

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a postgraduate degree in Statistics, Mathematics, or Economics from a recognised university. The age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is as follows:
General (Male): 37 years
Backward/Extremely Backward Class and General Category Women: 40 years
Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female): 42 years
Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per rules.

Application Fee

General Category: ₹600
SC/ST (Bihar residents only): ₹150
All categories of women applicants from Bihar: ₹150
40% or more disabled candidates: ₹150
Other categories: ₹600

News / Education News / Bihar Statistical Officer and Assistant Director Vacancies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Parliament's Monsoon Session to Begin July 21st

National News

Parliament's Monsoon Session to Begin July 21st

in 5 hours

Delhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

National News

Delhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

in 2 hours

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

National News

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

26 minutes ago

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

National News

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

36 minutes ago

Latest Education News

Bihar Statistical Officer and Assistant Director Vacancies

Education News

Bihar Statistical Officer and Assistant Director Vacancies

in 4 hours

Post-Sainik School Career Paths: Top Options Explored

Education News

Post-Sainik School Career Paths: Top Options Explored

in 2 hours

RPF SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Announced: PET/PMT from June 22nd

Education News

RPF SI Physical Test Dates 2025 Announced: PET/PMT from June 22nd

in 52 minutes

CSIR NET June 2025 Registrations Open: Apply Online at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Education News

CSIR NET June 2025 Registrations Open: Apply Online at csirnet.nta.ac.in

5 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.