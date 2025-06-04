Bihar Statistical Officer and Assistant Director Vacancies

Jobs: Category-wise Distribution of PostsUnreserved (General): 19 posts
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 5 posts
Scheduled Caste (SC): 7 posts
Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 9 posts
Backward Class (BC): 6 posts
Backward Class Women: 1 post
Educational Qualifications and Age LimitApplicants must possess a postgraduate degree in Statistics, Mathematics, or Economics from a recognised university. The age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age is as follows:
General (Male): 37 years
Backward/Extremely Backward Class and General Category Women: 40 years
Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female): 42 years
Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per rules.
Application FeeGeneral Category: ₹600
SC/ST (Bihar residents only): ₹150
All categories of women applicants from Bihar: ₹150
40% or more disabled candidates: ₹150
Other categories: ₹600