Bihar STET 2025 Application Process Halted

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has temporarily suspended the application process for Bihar STET 2025. The application process, initially scheduled to run from 11 September 2025 to 19 September 2025, has been postponed due to technical difficulties. The board will announce the resumption of the application process shortly. Although the application process commenced on 11 September 2025, technical issues prevented candidates from submitting their applications. The process is now suspended until further notice.