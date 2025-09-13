Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bihar STET 2025 Application Process Halted

Although the application process commenced on 11 September 2025, technical issues prevented candidates from submitting their applications. The process is now suspended until further notice.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

Bihar STET 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has temporarily suspended the application process for Bihar STET 2025. The application process, initially scheduled to run from 11 September 2025 to 19 September 2025, has been postponed due to technical difficulties. The board will announce the resumption of the application process shortly. Although the application process commenced on 11 September 2025, technical issues prevented candidates from submitting their applications. The process is now suspended until further notice.

Bihar STET Documents List: Required Documents

The following documents are required for Bihar STET application:

  • Matriculation mark sheet and certificate
  • 12th standard mark sheet and certificate
  • Graduation mark sheet and certificate
  • B.Ed mark sheet and certificate
  • Any other relevant certificates
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Other necessary documents

Bihar STET Notification: Application Fee

The application fee for Bihar STET 2025 is as follows:

  • General, OBC, and EWS candidates: ₹960 for one paper and ₹1140 for both papers.
  • SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates: ₹760 for one paper and ₹1140 for both papers.

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 09:10 am

