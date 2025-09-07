Bihar STET 2025 Applications Open Tomorrow: Key Details

Aspiring teachers in Bihar have reason to rejoice! The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna is commencing the application process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) 2025 on 8 September 2025. Interested candidates can apply online. The last date for application is 16 September 2025.
Candidates who clear the STET will also be eligible to apply for the fourth phase of teacher recruitment, TRE-4, in Bihar.
The Bihar STET will consist of two papers.
Paper 1 (Secondary Level): Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili, Sanskrit, English, Bhojpuri, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Political Science, Physical Education, Music, Dance, Fine Arts and Special Education.
Paper 2 (Higher Secondary Level): Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili, Sanskrit, English, Bhojpuri, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, Computer Science, Agriculture and Music.
Paper 1 (Secondary)
Paper 2 (Higher Secondary)
This is a significant opportunity for young people aspiring to become teachers in Bihar. Candidates should apply on time and prepare thoroughly for the exam.