Education News

Bihar STET 2025 Applications Open Tomorrow: Key Details

Applications for Bihar STET 2025 will commence on 8 September 2025. This article will provide all essential information regarding the exam date, paper pattern, eligibility criteria, age limit, passing marks, and the TRE-4 teacher recruitment process.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy
Bihar STET 2025 (Image: Freepik)

Aspiring teachers in Bihar have reason to rejoice! The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna is commencing the application process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) 2025 on 8 September 2025. Interested candidates can apply online. The last date for application is 16 September 2025.

Candidates who clear the STET will also be eligible to apply for the fourth phase of teacher recruitment, TRE-4, in Bihar.

Exam Dates and Results

  • The Bihar STET exam will be held from 4 October to 25 October 2025.
  • The exam results will be released on 1 November 2025.

Potential Exam Pattern and Subjects

The Bihar STET will consist of two papers.

Paper 1 (Secondary Level): Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili, Sanskrit, English, Bhojpuri, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Political Science, Physical Education, Music, Dance, Fine Arts and Special Education.

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary Level): Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili, Sanskrit, English, Bhojpuri, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, Computer Science, Agriculture and Music.

  • Each paper will have 100 subject-specific questions and 50 questions on teaching skills and other competencies.
  • The exam will be conducted in CBT mode.
  • Time: 2.5 hours
  • Marks per question: 1 mark
  • There will be no negative marking.

Age Limit and Relaxation

  • Maximum Age: 37 years
  • 3-year relaxation for women and BC/MBC candidates
  • 5-year relaxation for SC/ST candidates
  • 10-year relaxation for differently-abled candidates

Passing Marks

  • General: 50%
  • Backward Class (BC): 45.5%
  • Most Backward Class (MBC): 42.5%
  • SC/ST/Women/Differently-abled: 40%

Eligibility Criteria

Paper 1 (Secondary)

  • Graduate or Master's degree in the relevant subject + B.Ed
  • Or Graduate/Master's degree with 45% marks + B.Ed
  • Or 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed course

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary)

  • Master's degree in the relevant subject + B.Ed
  • Or Master's degree with 45% marks + B.Ed
  • Or Master's degree with 55% marks + 3-year B.Ed/M.Ed course

Previous Exam Statistics

  • Paper 1: 2,63,911 candidates appeared, 1,94,697 successful (pass percentage 73.77%)
  • Paper 2: 1,59,911 candidates appeared, 1,03,050 successful (pass percentage 64.44%)

TRE-4 Teacher Recruitment

  • The fourth phase of teacher recruitment, TRE-4, will be held in December 2025.
  • Exam Dates: 16 to 19 December 2025
  • Results: 20 to 26 January 2026

This is a significant opportunity for young people aspiring to become teachers in Bihar. Candidates should apply on time and prepare thoroughly for the exam.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

07 Sept 2025 02:32 pm

English News / Education News / Bihar STET 2025 Applications Open Tomorrow: Key Details
