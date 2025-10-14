Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Begins Today, Know Important Guidelines and Instructions

Candidates appearing for the examination have been issued important instructions by the board, which must be followed. All candidates must adhere to the essential instructions set for the examination.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

Bihar STET 2025

Bihar STET 2025 (Image-Freepik)

The Bihar STET 2025 has commenced. The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025, organised by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), will begin on October 14, 2025. The board has issued essential instructions for candidates appearing in the examination, adherence to which is mandatory. All candidates must follow the stipulated instructions for the examination. The admit card for the examination has already been released.

Examination Pattern

The questions to be asked in STET 2025 will be multiple-choice (MCQ). Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be no negative marking in the examination. The question paper will consist of 100 marks for subject-related questions and 50 marks for teaching aptitude and other competencies. Total marks: 150. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website bsebstet.org. For this, they will need to log in using their username and password.

Important Instructions for Examination Day

Entry to the examination centre will be permitted only half an hour before the commencement of the examination. Carrying mobile phones, watches, bags, purses, earphones, or any electronic devices inside the examination centre is strictly prohibited. Do not bring any kind of unnecessary papers or notes with you. Candidates' identity will be verified using the photograph on the admit card and attendance sheet. Candidates will be allowed to go to the toilet only one hour after the commencement of the examination. The OMR sheet must be filled only with a blue or black ballpoint pen. Latecomers will not be allowed entry. Candidates should carry an additional e-admit card with them. It is mandatory to carry a valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Driving License, or Passport) for entry into the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted under any circumstances after the gate is closed. It is essential to carry both the hard copy of the admit card and the ID proof in the examination hall. Candidates are advised to carefully read all the guidelines and reach the examination centre in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 11:24 am

