Bihar STET 2025: Bihar STET Exam Begins Today, Know Important Guidelines and Instructions

Entry to the examination centre will be permitted only half an hour before the commencement of the examination. Carrying mobile phones, watches, bags, purses, earphones, or any electronic devices inside the examination centre is strictly prohibited. Do not bring any kind of unnecessary papers or notes with you. Candidates' identity will be verified using the photograph on the admit card and attendance sheet. Candidates will be allowed to go to the toilet only one hour after the commencement of the examination. The OMR sheet must be filled only with a blue or black ballpoint pen. Latecomers will not be allowed entry. Candidates should carry an additional e-admit card with them. It is mandatory to carry a valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Driving License, or Passport) for entry into the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted under any circumstances after the gate is closed. It is essential to carry both the hard copy of the admit card and the ID proof in the examination hall. Candidates are advised to carefully read all the guidelines and reach the examination centre in advance to avoid any inconvenience.