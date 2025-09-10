Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bihar STET 2025 Notification Released: Application Fees and Documents

Bihar STET: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the Bihar Board's official website.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Bihar STET Notification Out

The wait is finally over for lakhs of students. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official notification for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. The notification was released on 10 September. The application process will commence on 11 September and continue until 19 September. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Bihar Board's official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar STET 2025 examination will be held between 4 October and 25 October.

Bihar STET to Have Two Papers

The Bihar STET 2025 examination will consist of two papers. The first paper is for Secondary Teacher eligibility, and the second is for Higher Secondary Teacher eligibility. This examination will be conducted at various centres across the state according to the Bihar Board's guidelines. Candidates must meet the specified eligibility criteria, details of which are available in the notification.

Bihar STET Notification: Application Fee

Regarding the application fee for Bihar STET 2025, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay ₹960 for one paper and ₹1140 for both papers. For SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, the application fee is ₹760 for one paper and ₹1140 for both papers.

Bihar STET Documents List: Required Documents

• Matriculation mark sheet and certificate
• 12th mark sheet and certificate
• Graduation mark sheet and certificate
• B.Ed mark sheet and certificate
• Any other certificate (if required)
• Caste certificate (if applying under a reserved category)
• Other necessary documents

