Bihar STET 2025 Online Applications Open

Bihar STET Online Form 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the application process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today, 8 September 2025. This exam is mandatory for all candidates aspiring to become teachers in government secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. The last date for application is 16 September 2025.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Step 1: Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar STET 2025 Application or New Registration link.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents in the correct size and format.
Step 5: After uploading documents, pay the application fee.
Step 6: After successful payment, thoroughly check your application for accuracy.
Step 7: If all information is correct, submit the form. Download and print the submitted form and payment receipt for future reference.
A significant advantage this year is that candidates who pass STET 2025 will receive a lifetime valid certificate. This certificate will make them eligible to apply for BPSC TRE-4 (fourth phase teacher recruitment) scheduled for December 2025.
Exam Date: 4 October to 25 October 2025
Exam Format: Computer Based Test (CBT)
Result: Expected to be declared on 1 November 2025.
Maximum Age: 37 years
Female, BC and MBC candidates get a 3-year relaxation.
Exam Pattern (The STET exam will be conducted in two papers)
Paper 1 (Secondary): 100 questions from the designated subject + 50 questions on teaching skills and other competencies (Total 150 questions)
Paper 2 (Higher Secondary): 100 subject-specific questions + 50 questions on teaching skills/competencies (Total 150 questions)
Exam Duration: 2.5 hours
Subjects for Paper 1: Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili, Sanskrit, English, Bhojpuri, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Political Science, Physical Education, Music, Dance, Fine Arts, Special Education.
Subjects for Paper 2: Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili, Sanskrit, English, Bhojpuri, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Economics, Commerce, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, Commerce, Computer Science, Agriculture, Music.
Candidates are advised to carefully read all eligibility criteria and guidelines before applying to avoid errors in the application process.