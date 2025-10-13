Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Download Here, Exam Starts October 14, Know Guidelines

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET 2025). Candidates appearing for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website bsebstet.org using their registration number and password. The examination will be conducted from October 14, 2025, at various centres across the state.
This time, the STET examination will be conducted in CBT mode. The examination will be held at designated centres in various districts of Bihar and will consist of two papers.
Paper 1: Teacher Eligibility Test for Classes 9th to 10th
Paper 2: Teacher Eligibility Test for Classes 11th to 12th
Lakhs of candidates from across the state will participate in this examination. The objective of the examination is to select eligible candidates for the recruitment of teachers.
The Bihar STET 2025 examination is an important opportunity for teachers. Admit cards have been released by BSEB, and preparations for the examination are complete. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance and carefully read the guidelines for the examination centre. Also, reach the centre before the scheduled time on the day of the examination to avoid any inconvenience.
