Education News

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Download Here, Exam Starts October 14, Know Guidelines

This time, the STET examination will be conducted in CBT mode. The examination will be held at designated centres in various districts of Bihar and will consist of two papers.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET 2025). Candidates appearing for this examination can download their admit cards from the official website bsebstet.org using their registration number and password. The examination will be conducted from October 14, 2025, at various centres across the state.

When and How will the Bihar STET Exam 2025 be conducted?

This time, the STET examination will be conducted in CBT mode. The examination will be held at designated centres in various districts of Bihar and will consist of two papers.

Paper 1: Teacher Eligibility Test for Classes 9th to 10th

Paper 2: Teacher Eligibility Test for Classes 11th to 12th

Lakhs of candidates from across the state will participate in this examination. The objective of the examination is to select eligible candidates for the recruitment of teachers.

How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025

  • First, visit the website bsebstet.org.
  • Click on the 'STET 2025 Admit Card Download' link on the homepage.
  • Now, enter your registration number and date of birth or password.
  • Upon submission, your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Bihar STET Exam 2025 Guidelines: Important Guidelines Related to the Exam Centre

  • Candidates will be required to follow certain important rules at the examination centre.
  • Entry will not be permitted without the admit card.
  • It is mandatory to carry a valid photo identity card (such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID) along with the admit card.
  • Candidates arriving after the scheduled time will not be allowed entry.
  • Mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic gadgets will not be permitted inside the examination hall.
  • It is essential to maintain discipline and follow instructions at the examination centre.

Bihar STET Exam Pattern 2025: What will be the Exam Pattern?

  • The examination will consist of only Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
  • Each question will be worth 1 mark.
  • There will be no negative marking in the examination.
  • The total examination time is fixed at 2 hours and 30 minutes.
  • The level of the question paper will be based on the eligibility of the concerned subject.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination is an important opportunity for teachers. Admit cards have been released by BSEB, and preparations for the examination are complete. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance and carefully read the guidelines for the examination centre. Also, reach the centre before the scheduled time on the day of the examination to avoid any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 09:53 am

English News / Education News / Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Download Here, Exam Starts October 14, Know Guidelines

