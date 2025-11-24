Bihar STET Answer Key to be available for download from 12 PM today

Bihar STET (Image: Patrika)
Bihar STET Answer Key 2025: The wait for candidates who appeared in Bihar STET 2025 is finally over. The BSEB, or Bihar School Examination Board, has released the answer key and response sheet for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test today. Millions of candidates can now thoroughly analyse their answer sheets.
The link will be active from 12 PM and can be downloaded until November 27, 2025. This time, the board has made the answer keys for both papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) available simultaneously. This will make it easier for candidates to gauge their performance.
As soon as you open the official website, you will see a link related to STET 2025 on the homepage. Candidates can access and download the answer key and response sheet directly by logging in with their registration number and password. Download it and keep it safe, as it may be useful later if you need to raise an objection.
Often, different interpretations of questions arise, and candidates feel that the answer provided by the board is incorrect. For this, the Objection STET 2025 link has also been activated. Candidates can raise objections. The fee for raising an objection per question has been set at ₹50. The board's expert team will review every objection, and the final answer key will be released later.
Passing STET is the goal for millions of candidates every year. This year, the cutoff percentage remains the same as previously decided. 50 percent marks are mandatory for the General category. BC candidates need 45.5 percent, EBC candidates need 42.5 percent, and SC/ST and PwBD candidates must score a minimum of 40 percent. Only those candidates who meet these criteria will be considered eligible and can participate in the subsequent teacher recruitment process.
BSEB conducted the STET 2025 examination over a period of approximately one month this year. The exam was held in a computer-based test mode from October 14 to November 16, 2025. Paper 1 was for candidates who wish to teach classes 9 to 10, while Paper 2 was conducted for teachers of classes 11-12. Both papers consisted solely of multiple-choice questions, and importantly, there was no negative marking for any question.
This is a crucial time for all students who appeared for the exam. Check the answer key carefully, compare it with your response sheet, and if you find any discrepancies, raise an objection in a timely manner. The link will close after November 27, so it is advisable not to delay.
