Bihar STET Exam Postponed, Shattering Dreams of Lakhs of Students

BPSC TRE 4.0: Youth in Bihar who have been preparing for the teacher recruitment exam for several months have received a major setback. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the STET exam will not be conducted before BPSC TRE 4.0. Lakhs of students had hoped the government would conduct the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) before TRE 4.0. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's announcement has left lakhs of students disappointed.
To appear for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE), passing the STET is mandatory. Candidates without a STET certificate are ineligible for the BPSC teacher recruitment exam. Therefore, students were demanding that STET be conducted before BPSC TRE 4.0 so that more students could participate. However, students' hopes have now been dashed.
Students across the state were protesting and demanding that the STET exam be held before the BPSC exam. The demand was also trending on social media. However, the students' demands have not been met. Following the Chief Minister's announcement, students are sharing varied reactions on social media. They claim that while the government had promised to hold STET twice a year, it has failed to do so.
Speculation continues regarding BPSC TRE 4.0. However, no official announcement regarding the exam has been made yet. It is expected that an announcement regarding the BPSC exam may be made in September.