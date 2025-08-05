5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Bihar STET Exam Postponed, Shattering Dreams of Lakhs of Students

To be eligible for the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE), candidates must possess a State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) certificate. Candidates lacking a valid STET certificate are ineligible to sit for the BPSC teacher recruitment exam.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Bihar Teacher Bharti
Bihar Teacher Bharti (AI Generated Image-Gemini)

BPSC TRE 4.0: Youth in Bihar who have been preparing for the teacher recruitment exam for several months have received a major setback. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the STET exam will not be conducted before BPSC TRE 4.0. Lakhs of students had hoped the government would conduct the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) before TRE 4.0. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's announcement has left lakhs of students disappointed.

Passing STET is Mandatory

To appear for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE), passing the STET is mandatory. Candidates without a STET certificate are ineligible for the BPSC teacher recruitment exam. Therefore, students were demanding that STET be conducted before BPSC TRE 4.0 so that more students could participate. However, students' hopes have now been dashed.

Students Held Protests

Students across the state were protesting and demanding that the STET exam be held before the BPSC exam. The demand was also trending on social media. However, the students' demands have not been met. Following the Chief Minister's announcement, students are sharing varied reactions on social media. They claim that while the government had promised to hold STET twice a year, it has failed to do so.

When will BPSC TRE 4.0 be held?

Speculation continues regarding BPSC TRE 4.0. However, no official announcement regarding the exam has been made yet. It is expected that an announcement regarding the BPSC exam may be made in September.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 10:52 am

English News / Education News / Bihar STET Exam Postponed, Shattering Dreams of Lakhs of Students
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.