Bihar to Begin NEET 2025 Counselling Soon for 1630 MBBS and BDS Seats

Two New Medical Colleges to Commence Studies During counselling, students who passed the exam must register and fill in their college choices. The selection of a medical college must be done carefully, according to rank. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will soon begin the registration process for admission to 85% of medical and dental seats in Bihar. This year, there is a possibility of two new medical colleges commencing studies in Bihar. Admissions are expected to begin in the new medical colleges in Saran and Samastipur.

1490 MBBS Seats in Bihar The state has a total of 1490 MBBS and 140 BDS seats. All government MBBS and BDS colleges combined have a total of 1630 seats. 15% of these seats are filled under the All India quota, while 85% are filled under the state quota.

Number of Seats in Bihar Colleges With an increase of 200 MBBS seats, the total number of seats in medical colleges in the state will be 1690. Currently, there are 200 seats in PMC, 120 in DMC Laheriasarai, 120 in Bhagalpur, 150 in NMC Patna, 120 in Muzaffarpur, 120 in Gaya, 120 in IGIMS Patna, 120 in GMC Bettiah, 120 in VIMS Pawapuri, 100 in Madhepura, 100 in ESIC Medical College, Bihta, 100 in GMC Purnia, 40 in Patna Dental College, and 100 in Rahui Dental College.