Bihar to Begin NEET 2025 Counselling Soon for 1630 MBBS and BDS Seats

NTA has released the results of the NEET UG examination. The counselling process for admission to all medical colleges will begin shortly. This year, there is a possibility of two new medical colleges commencing studies in Bihar.

Jun 16, 2025 / 12:23 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET Counselling 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the NEET UG exam. The counselling process for admission to all medical colleges will begin soon. Counselling is conducted separately under the All India quota and state quotas. Under the All India quota, admissions are made to 15% of medical and dental colleges across the country. For the remaining 85% of seats, each state will release its own counselling schedule separately.

Two New Medical Colleges to Commence Studies

During counselling, students who passed the exam must register and fill in their college choices. The selection of a medical college must be done carefully, according to rank. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will soon begin the registration process for admission to 85% of medical and dental seats in Bihar. This year, there is a possibility of two new medical colleges commencing studies in Bihar. Admissions are expected to begin in the new medical colleges in Saran and Samastipur.

1490 MBBS Seats in Bihar

The state has a total of 1490 MBBS and 140 BDS seats. All government MBBS and BDS colleges combined have a total of 1630 seats. 15% of these seats are filled under the All India quota, while 85% are filled under the state quota.

Number of Seats in Bihar Colleges

With an increase of 200 MBBS seats, the total number of seats in medical colleges in the state will be 1690. Currently, there are 200 seats in PMC, 120 in DMC Laheriasarai, 120 in Bhagalpur, 150 in NMC Patna, 120 in Muzaffarpur, 120 in Gaya, 120 in IGIMS Patna, 120 in GMC Bettiah, 120 in VIMS Pawapuri, 100 in Madhepura, 100 in ESIC Medical College, Bihta, 100 in GMC Purnia, 40 in Patna Dental College, and 100 in Rahui Dental College.

Admission to 706 Medical Colleges

Admission to medical colleges across the country is granted through the NEET UG exam. This course provides admission to MBBS, BDS, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), etc. Currently, there are 706 medical colleges across the country with 1,15,812 MBBS seats.

