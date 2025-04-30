scriptBihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

BTSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2025: Candidates interested in applying for this recruitment must possess a B.Sc Nursing degree. A General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma or an equivalent nursing certificate is also required.

Apr 30, 2025 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

BTSC Staff Nurse Salary

BTSC Staff Nurse

BTSC Staff Nurse Salary: Thousands of Staff Nurse vacancies have been announced in Bihar. The application process for recruitment commenced on 25 April 2025 and will continue until 23 May 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: btsc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 11,389 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The detailed notification for this recruitment has also been released.

Eligibility Criteria

Aspiring candidates must possess a B.Sc Nursing degree. A General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma or an equivalent nursing certificate is also mandatory. Registration with the State Nursing Council is essential. No prior experience is required for this recruitment. The age limit for applicants is a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 37 years. Age will be calculated as of 01.08.2024.

Salary

A total of 11,389 candidates will be selected through this recruitment. Selected candidates will be paid according to pay level 7, with a grade pay of ₹4600. The unrevised pay scale will range from ₹9300 to ₹34800. The selected candidates will be offered the post of “Staff Nurse”.

Selection Process

Candidate selection will be based on a written examination and experience. Separate marks and criteria have been set for the written examination and experience. The written examination will be computer-based.

