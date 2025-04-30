Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

Eligibility Criteria Aspiring candidates must possess a B.Sc Nursing degree. A General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma or an equivalent nursing certificate is also mandatory. Registration with the State Nursing Council is essential. No prior experience is required for this recruitment. The age limit for applicants is a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 37 years. Age will be calculated as of 01.08.2024.

Salary A total of 11,389 candidates will be selected through this recruitment. Selected candidates will be paid according to pay level 7, with a grade pay of ₹4600. The unrevised pay scale will range from ₹9300 to ₹34800. The selected candidates will be offered the post of "Staff Nurse".