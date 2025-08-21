Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

Bihar to Recruit 12,543 Government Employees This Year

The Commission has conducted examinations for various competitive exams and departmental posts, and many results have also been declared.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

BSSC Recruitment 2025
BSSC Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Youth in Bihar awaiting government jobs have reason to rejoice. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is set to recruit a total of 12,543 candidates this year. The commission has conducted examinations for various competitive exams and departmental positions, with many results already declared. Some examinations are underway, and notifications for new recruitment examinations will also be released in the coming months.

Key Recruitments This Year

Field Assistant (201 posts): The written examination for these posts has been conducted.

Second Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination (12,199 posts): A large number of appointments will be made through this.

Laboratory Assistant (143 posts): Preparations for the appointment process are underway.

Office Attendant (Specific) (238 posts): The examination for this was held on 11 May.

Welfare Manager/Lower Division Clerk (56 posts): This examination was conducted on 29 June.

Result Status

The results for the Office Attendant (Specific) examination have been released for 25 districts. However, the results for Gaya and Siwan districts are yet to be declared and will be published soon.

Upcoming Recruitments

Fourth Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination: Appointments will be made for 1481 posts.

Office Attendant/Attendant (Specific): The recruitment process will be initiated for 3727 posts.

Changes in the Recruitment Process

Previously, there were significant delays in examinations and results. However, the commission is now releasing examinations and results on schedule. This is leading to faster filling of vacant positions in departments and providing timely opportunities to candidates.

This news is important for candidates preparing for Bihar SSC recruitment examinations. Several major recruitment examinations are planned for the coming months, and the commission will release official information periodically.

