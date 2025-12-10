Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Over 2,000 Vacancies Announced, Salaries Up to ₹90,000, Graduates Eligible

This recruitment includes 1382 posts for Clerks, for which candidates must be graduates and possess a typing speed of 40 words per minute. The minimum age for application is set at 18 years and the maximum age at 38 years. For the 887 Peon posts, no degree is required, but candidates must be proficient in reading and writing the Marathi language. For appointment to the Driver post, passing the 10th grade, possessing an LMV driving license, and having at least three years of experience are mandatory. For 56 posts of Stenographer Lower Grade, a graduation degree along with a shorthand speed of 80 words per minute and a typing speed of 40 words per minute are required, while for the other 19 posts of Stenographer, a shorthand speed of 100 words per minute is demanded.