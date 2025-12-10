Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Over 2,000 Vacancies Announced, Salaries Up to ₹90,000, Graduates Eligible

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
Bombay High Court Vacancy 2025: The Bombay High Court has announced vacancies for several posts. Interested youth can apply. The Bombay High Court has initiated a large recruitment drive for a total of 2381 posts, including Clerk, Peon, Driver, and Stenographer, for its Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad benches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in from December 15, 2025, to January 5, 2026. A total of 2381 posts will be filled through this recruitment.
This recruitment includes 1382 posts for Clerks, for which candidates must be graduates and possess a typing speed of 40 words per minute. The minimum age for application is set at 18 years and the maximum age at 38 years. For the 887 Peon posts, no degree is required, but candidates must be proficient in reading and writing the Marathi language. For appointment to the Driver post, passing the 10th grade, possessing an LMV driving license, and having at least three years of experience are mandatory. For 56 posts of Stenographer Lower Grade, a graduation degree along with a shorthand speed of 80 words per minute and a typing speed of 40 words per minute are required, while for the other 19 posts of Stenographer, a shorthand speed of 100 words per minute is demanded.
The selection process for the Clerk post will begin with a 90-mark screening test, which will include objective questions related to Marathi, English, General Knowledge, Intelligence, Arithmetic, and Computers. The examination duration will be one hour, and a minimum of 45 marks are required to pass. Candidates who pass the screening test will be eligible for a 20-mark typing test, which involves typing a 400-word passage in 10 minutes. Obtaining 10 marks in this test is mandatory, otherwise, the candidate will not be considered for further process. Selected candidates will receive a salary of up to 90,000 rupees, depending on the post.
A final merit list will be prepared by combining the marks from the screening test, typing test, and viva-voce. The select list and wait list of selected candidates will be released on the High Court's website. This list will remain valid for two years from the date of its release, although the Honourable Chief Justice may extend its validity if required.
Regarding the application fee, it has been set at 1000 rupees for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories. Candidates from SC, ST, and Divyang categories will also have to pay a fee of 1000 rupees, which can only be submitted through online means.
