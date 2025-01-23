BPSC 70th Preliminary Exam Results Announced: 21,581 Candidates Selected

A total of 21,581 candidates have been successful in this examination, who will now be able to participate in the mains examination. The 70th BPSC PT examination was held on 13 December, while the Bapu Examination Sabhagar cancelled examination was held on 4 January. This time the examination was held for 2035 posts, in which a total of 480,000 candidates had downloaded the admit card. A total of 329,000 candidates participated in the examination.

BPSC 70th PT Result: How to check the result To check the BPSC 70th Preliminary Examination result, candidates must first go to the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Click on the relevant link on the homepage of the website. After this, the result will appear on your screen. You can check your result with the help of your roll number.