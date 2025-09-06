BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025 to be Released Today

BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the release of admit cards for the 71st Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE). These admit cards will be available from 6 September 2025, on the commission's official website. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards online.
The BPSC 71st Preliminary Examination will be held on 13 September 2025 at various examination centres across Bihar. The examination will be conducted in two shifts.
A total of 1264 positions will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will be eligible for the main examination.
All candidates are advised to bring their admit cards on the day of the examination. It is crucial to arrive at the examination centre on time, as late entry will not be permitted. Candidates should ideally arrive 1-2 hours before the scheduled time.