Education News

BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025 to be Released Today

The admit card for the BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) will be released today. Candidates can download it from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025
BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025 (Image: Freepik)

BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the release of admit cards for the 71st Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE). These admit cards will be available from 6 September 2025, on the commission's official website. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards online.

How to Download

  • To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for the BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.
  • A login page will open; enter your registration number and password.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen after logging in.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Date

The BPSC 71st Preliminary Examination will be held on 13 September 2025 at various examination centres across Bihar. The examination will be conducted in two shifts.

  • First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Vacancy Details

A total of 1264 positions will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will be eligible for the main examination.

Important Instructions for Candidates

All candidates are advised to bring their admit cards on the day of the examination. It is crucial to arrive at the examination centre on time, as late entry will not be permitted. Candidates should ideally arrive 1-2 hours before the scheduled time.

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 11:34 am

