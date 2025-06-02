BPSC 71st Exam 2025: Applications Open For More Than 1250 Posts

Vacancies Received from Ten Departments BPSC has received vacancy details from ten departments so far. The commission has also sent letters to other departments requesting them to submit their vacancies as soon as possible. If approvals for additional positions are received during the application process, these will also be added to the examination.

Possible Inclusion of Bihar Police Service Posts Sources suggest that approximately 14 posts from the Bihar Police Service are likely to be received from the General Administration Department. The inclusion of these vacancies would significantly expand both the scope and opportunities of the examination.

Highest Number of Vacancies in the Cooperation Department According to the released notification, the highest number of vacancies (502) are for Block Cooperative Officers. Other significant positions include 459 Block Minority Welfare Officers and 100 Senior Deputy Collectors.

Preliminary Examination Possibly on 30 August According to the tentative schedule released by the commission, the preliminary examination for the BPSC 71st exam may be held on 30 August 2025. This will be followed by the main examination and interviews.

Age Limit The minimum age for this examination is 20 years. The upper age limit varies according to category: General Category – 37 years BC and EBC Category – 40 years Scheduled Caste/Tribe Category – 42 years

Application Fees Vary by Category General Category – ₹600 SC/ST Category – ₹150 All Women – ₹150 Persons with Disabilities – ₹150 Important Information BPSC has clarified that if new vacancies are received from other departments during the application process, they will be integrated and added to the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly check the commission’s website for updates even after applying.

Official Website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in