BPSC 71st Exam 2025: Applications Open For More Than 1250 Posts

The application process for the BPSC 71st exam of 2025 has commenced today. Recruitment will be held for 1250 positions, with the possibility of further vacancies being added later. Know the complete details.

Jun 02, 2025 / 12:53 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Vacancy
Youth in Bihar aspiring for government jobs have reason to rejoice. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened online applications for its 71st Combined Competitive Examination 2025. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1250 vacancies, with the possibility of further increases as more departments submit their vacancy details. The commission has clarified that any additional vacancies received during the application process will be included in this examination. The last date to apply is 30th June 2025.

Vacancies Received from Ten Departments

BPSC has received vacancy details from ten departments so far. The commission has also sent letters to other departments requesting them to submit their vacancies as soon as possible. If approvals for additional positions are received during the application process, these will also be added to the examination.

Possible Inclusion of Bihar Police Service Posts

Sources suggest that approximately 14 posts from the Bihar Police Service are likely to be received from the General Administration Department. The inclusion of these vacancies would significantly expand both the scope and opportunities of the examination.

Highest Number of Vacancies in the Cooperation Department

According to the released notification, the highest number of vacancies (502) are for Block Cooperative Officers. Other significant positions include 459 Block Minority Welfare Officers and 100 Senior Deputy Collectors.

Preliminary Examination Possibly on 30 August

According to the tentative schedule released by the commission, the preliminary examination for the BPSC 71st exam may be held on 30 August 2025. This will be followed by the main examination and interviews.

Age Limit

The minimum age for this examination is 20 years. The upper age limit varies according to category:

General Category – 37 years

BC and EBC Category – 40 years

Scheduled Caste/Tribe Category – 42 years

Application Fees Vary by Category

General Category – ₹600

SC/ST Category – ₹150

All Women – ₹150

Persons with Disabilities – ₹150

Important Information

BPSC has clarified that if new vacancies are received from other departments during the application process, they will be integrated and added to the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly check the commission’s website for updates even after applying.
Official Website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

