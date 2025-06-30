scriptBPSC 71st Recruitment: Last Day to Apply Today | Latest News | Patrika News
BPSC 71st Recruitment: Last Day to Apply Today

Prospective candidates are urged to complete the application process as soon as possible by visiting the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 1298 positions will be filled through this examination.

Jun 30, 2025 / 11:11 am

Patrika Desk

BPSC: The deadline for applying for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination 2025, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), is today, 30 June 2025. Interested candidates should visit the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, and complete the application process as soon as possible. A total of 1298 positions will be filled through this examination. Any interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied should apply immediately.

Classification of Posts

Senior Deputy Collector (S.D.M) – 100 posts
Financial Administrative Officer – 79 posts
Labour Superintendent – 10 posts
Assistant Registrar / Joint Assistant Registrar – 3 posts
Sugarcane Development Officer – 17 posts
Block Cooperative Officer – 502 posts
Block Panchayati Raj Officer – 22 posts
Block Scheduled Caste/Tribe Welfare Officer – 13 posts
Revenue Officer – 45 posts
Block Minority Welfare Officer – 459 posts
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – 14 posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

For general posts, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university.
For posts like Financial Administrative Officer, a graduation degree in Commerce, Economics, Mathematics or Statistics is mandatory.
Age Limit (as on 1 August 2025)

Minimum Age – 20 years
General Category – Maximum 37 years
BC and EBC Category – Maximum 40 years
SC/ST Category – Maximum 42 years

Application Fee

General Category – ₹600
SC/ST/Women/Disabled – ₹150
BPSC 71st Vacancy 2025 Apply Link

State’s Most Prestigious Competitive Examination

The application process is ending today, so candidates who have not yet filled out the form should apply in time. This examination is one of the most prestigious competitive examinations in the state of Bihar and appointments to various administrative posts are made through it.

