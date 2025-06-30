BPSC 71st Recruitment: Last Day to Apply Today

Classification of PostsSenior Deputy Collector (S.D.M) – 100 posts
Financial Administrative Officer – 79 posts
Labour Superintendent – 10 posts
Assistant Registrar / Joint Assistant Registrar – 3 posts
Sugarcane Development Officer – 17 posts
Block Cooperative Officer – 502 posts
Block Panchayati Raj Officer – 22 posts
Block Scheduled Caste/Tribe Welfare Officer – 13 posts
Revenue Officer – 45 posts
Block Minority Welfare Officer – 459 posts
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – 14 posts
Educational Qualification and Age LimitFor general posts, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university.
For posts like Financial Administrative Officer, a graduation degree in Commerce, Economics, Mathematics or Statistics is mandatory.
General Category – Maximum 37 years
BC and EBC Category – Maximum 40 years
SC/ST Category – Maximum 42 years Application Fee General Category – ₹600
SC/ST/Women/Disabled – ₹150