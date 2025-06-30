BPSC 71st Recruitment: Last Day to Apply Today

Classification of Posts Senior Deputy Collector (S.D.M) – 100 posts

Financial Administrative Officer – 79 posts

Labour Superintendent – 10 posts

Assistant Registrar / Joint Assistant Registrar – 3 posts

Sugarcane Development Officer – 17 posts

Block Cooperative Officer – 502 posts

Block Panchayati Raj Officer – 22 posts

Block Scheduled Caste/Tribe Welfare Officer – 13 posts

Revenue Officer – 45 posts

Block Minority Welfare Officer – 459 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – 14 posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit For general posts, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university.

For posts like Financial Administrative Officer, a graduation degree in Commerce, Economics, Mathematics or Statistics is mandatory.

Age Limit (as on 1 August 2025) Minimum Age – 20 years

General Category – Maximum 37 years

BC and EBC Category – Maximum 40 years

SC/ST Category – Maximum 42 years Application Fee General Category – ₹600

SC/ST/Women/Disabled – ₹150