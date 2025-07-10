BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced: Step-by-Step Download Process

The BPSC Assistant Engineer examination (BPSC AE Exam) will be conducted on 17, 18 and 19 July 2025. Information related to the examination centres, such as centre codes, will be available on the website from 16 July 2025. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the scheduled time. No candidate will be allowed entry into the examination hall after the scheduled time. Adherence to the timings and instructions mentioned on the admit card is mandatory.