BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced: Step-by-Step Download Process

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the release date for the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) competitive examination 2025. According to the notification issued by the commission, candidates appearing for the examination can download their e-admit cards from 14 July 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, and download their admit cards using their login credentials (username and password). The commission will not send admit cards by post.
The BPSC Assistant Engineer examination (BPSC AE Exam) will be conducted on 17, 18 and 19 July 2025. Information related to the examination centres, such as centre codes, will be available on the website from 16 July 2025. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the scheduled time. No candidate will be allowed entry into the examination hall after the scheduled time. Adherence to the timings and instructions mentioned on the admit card is mandatory.
To download the admit card, first visit the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.
Now, log in on the login page using your username and password.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Carefully check all the information.
Download the admit card and take a printout.
Carrying a hard copy of the admit card is mandatory to appear in the examination.
Along with this, candidates must also carry a valid photo identity card. Other information related to the examination will be made available on the website from time to time.