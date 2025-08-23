Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

BPSC Announces More Than 900 Vacancies, Including ADEO

To apply for the BPSC ADEO position, candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. The age limit is between 21 and 37 years.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

BPSC Vacancy
BPSC Vacancy (Image: Patrika)

BPSC Vacancy: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced vacancies for several posts, beneficial for young people. On Friday, the BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) released notifications for three different recruitments. These include 935 posts for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO), 35 for Assistant Town Planner, and 17 for Assistant Environmental Scientist. Separate notifications have been issued for each of these posts.

Regarding application dates, online applications for AEDO and Assistant Environmental Scientist recruitment will begin on 27 August 2025. The application process for Assistant Town Planner recruitment will commence on 28 August 2025. The last date for applications for all posts is set for 26 September 2025.

Posts and Departments

Recruitment for AEDO, under the Education Department, will fill 935 positions. The Assistant Town Planner position, under the Department of Urban Development and Housing, has 35 vacancies. The Bihar State Pollution Control Board, under the Environment department, will recruit for 17 Assistant Environmental Scientist positions.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. Regarding the age limit, candidates must be a minimum of 21 years old and a maximum of 37 years old. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government regulations. Age will be calculated as of 1 September 2025.

Exam Pattern

The BPSC AEDO exam will consist of three parts: General Language, General Studies, and General Hindi.

General Language: This section will have two papers:

General English: 30 marks
General Hindi: 70 marks
(Total 100 objective questions, Time: 2 hours; This will be a qualifying paper.)
General Studies: 100 questions, 100 marks, Time: 2 hours
General Aptitude: 100 questions, 100 marks, Time: 2 hours

Each question will carry 1 mark, and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates failing to achieve the minimum qualifying marks in General English and Hindi will be disqualified.

