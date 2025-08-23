BPSC Announces More Than 900 Vacancies, Including ADEO

BPSC Vacancy: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced vacancies for several posts, beneficial for young people. On Friday, the BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) released notifications for three different recruitments. These include 935 posts for Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO), 35 for Assistant Town Planner, and 17 for Assistant Environmental Scientist. Separate notifications have been issued for each of these posts.