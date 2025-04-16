BPSC Exam: Concessions Granted, Specific Electronic Items Allowed

BPSC Notification: Instructions Regarding Admit Cards The commission, through a released notice, has also informed that some candidates’ application forms have unclear, missing, or absent photos or signatures. Such candidates must present a valid identity document to the superintendent of the examination centre on the day of the exam. Candidates can download a declaration form from the commission’s official website, fill it out, and affix a coloured photograph. This photograph must be attested by a gazetted officer.
BPSC: Two Attested Photographs Required with Admit Card Candidates must affix two coloured photographs to their admit cards. One photograph must be verified by a gazetted officer near the designated space on the admit card, and the other photograph must be affixed at the examination centre in the presence of the superintendent. Additionally, carrying a valid identity document is mandatory. The superintendent will check all documents at the examination centre, and only after verification will the candidate be permitted to sit for the examination.
BPSC 70th Mains Exam: Examination Schedule and Vacancies The BPSC will conduct this examination on 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30 April. A total of 2,035 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The commission is making all necessary preparations for this examination.