BPSC Exam: Concessions Granted, Specific Electronic Items Allowed

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notice informing candidates that some applications have unclear, missing, or absent photographs or signatures. Such candidates must present a valid identity document to the superintendent of the examination centre on the day of the examination.

PatnaApr 16, 2025 / 03:13 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC 70th Mains Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued important guidelines regarding the 70th Combined Competitive Main Examination, commencing on 25 April 2025. According to the commission, candidates can use a simple calculator in the General Studies (GS) first shift exam on 26 April. However, the use of any type of calculator is strictly prohibited in the optional subject MCQ exam on 29 April, first shift. Candidates are permitted to use a scientific calculator in the “Maths and Statistics” exam for “Financial Administrative Officer” on 30 April.

BPSC Notification: Instructions Regarding Admit Cards

The commission, through a released notice, has also informed that some candidates’ application forms have unclear, missing, or absent photos or signatures. Such candidates must present a valid identity document to the superintendent of the examination centre on the day of the exam. Candidates can download a declaration form from the commission’s official website, fill it out, and affix a coloured photograph. This photograph must be attested by a gazetted officer.

BPSC: Two Attested Photographs Required with Admit Card

Candidates must affix two coloured photographs to their admit cards. One photograph must be verified by a gazetted officer near the designated space on the admit card, and the other photograph must be affixed at the examination centre in the presence of the superintendent. Additionally, carrying a valid identity document is mandatory. The superintendent will check all documents at the examination centre, and only after verification will the candidate be permitted to sit for the examination.

BPSC 70th Mains Exam: Examination Schedule and Vacancies

The BPSC will conduct this examination on 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30 April. A total of 2,035 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The commission is making all necessary preparations for this examination.

