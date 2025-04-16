BPSC Exam: Concessions Granted, Specific Electronic Items Allowed

BPSC Notification: Instructions Regarding Admit Cards The commission, through a released notice, has also informed that some candidates’ application forms have unclear, missing, or absent photos or signatures. Such candidates must present a valid identity document to the superintendent of the examination centre on the day of the exam. Candidates can download a declaration form from the commission’s official website, fill it out, and affix a coloured photograph. This photograph must be attested by a gazetted officer.

BPSC: Two Attested Photographs Required with Admit Card Candidates must affix two coloured photographs to their admit cards. One photograph must be verified by a gazetted officer near the designated space on the admit card, and the other photograph must be affixed at the examination centre in the presence of the superintendent. Additionally, carrying a valid identity document is mandatory. The superintendent will check all documents at the examination centre, and only after verification will the candidate be permitted to sit for the examination.