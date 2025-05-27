BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Opens with Varying Educational Qualifications for Classes 1-12

Application Period The BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment process will commence on 20 June 2025 and continue until 5 July 2025. The examination will be held in August, and the results are expected by September.

A More Difficult Examination This Time This time, BPSC has decided to make the TRE 4.0 examination more challenging than previous phases. Particular attention will be paid to the language (Hindi and English) papers. The Education Minister stated that there should be no errors in the writing of the selected teachers. Therefore, the English and Hindi papers will be made more difficult to assess the candidates’ language comprehension and writing skills.

Eligibility for Application BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment is for teachers from classes 1 to 12. The educational qualifications vary for different classes. Educational Qualifications for Classes 1 to 5 To become a teacher for classes 1 to 5, you must have a 12th-grade degree from any recognised board, a DELED degree, and have passed either CTET-1 or BTET-1.

Educational Qualifications for Classes 6 to 8 To become a teacher for classes 6 to 8, you must have a graduation degree in the relevant subject from any recognised university, a DELED or BEd degree, and have passed either CTET-2 or BTET-2.

Educational Qualifications for Classes 9 to 10 To become a teacher for classes 9 to 10, you must have a graduation degree in the relevant subject from any recognised university, a BEd degree, and have passed STET-1.

Educational Qualifications for Classes 11 to 12 To become a teacher for classes 11 to 12, you must have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject from any recognised university, a BEd degree, and have passed STET Paper 2.