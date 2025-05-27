scriptBPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Opens with Varying Educational Qualifications for Classes 1-12 | Latest News | Patrika News
BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Opens with Varying Educational Qualifications for Classes 1-12

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0: The recruitment process for teachers in government schools in Bihar has begun. Check here for details on educational qualifications and other specifics.

May 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: The process for recruiting teachers in government schools in Bihar has begun. More than 90,000 teachers will be appointed through TRE 4.0, the Teacher Recruitment Examination. Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, stated that this recruitment will also include the 22,000 vacant positions from TRE 3.0.

Application Period

The BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment process will commence on 20 June 2025 and continue until 5 July 2025. The examination will be held in August, and the results are expected by September.

A More Difficult Examination This Time

This time, BPSC has decided to make the TRE 4.0 examination more challenging than previous phases. Particular attention will be paid to the language (Hindi and English) papers. The Education Minister stated that there should be no errors in the writing of the selected teachers. Therefore, the English and Hindi papers will be made more difficult to assess the candidates’ language comprehension and writing skills.

Eligibility for Application

BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment is for teachers from classes 1 to 12. The educational qualifications vary for different classes.

Educational Qualifications for Classes 1 to 5

To become a teacher for classes 1 to 5, you must have a 12th-grade degree from any recognised board, a DELED degree, and have passed either CTET-1 or BTET-1.

Educational Qualifications for Classes 6 to 8

To become a teacher for classes 6 to 8, you must have a graduation degree in the relevant subject from any recognised university, a DELED or BEd degree, and have passed either CTET-2 or BTET-2.

Educational Qualifications for Classes 9 to 10

To become a teacher for classes 9 to 10, you must have a graduation degree in the relevant subject from any recognised university, a BEd degree, and have passed STET-1.

Educational Qualifications for Classes 11 to 12

To become a teacher for classes 11 to 12, you must have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject from any recognised university, a BEd degree, and have passed STET Paper 2.

60,000 Positions to Remain Vacant

Currently, approximately 5.65 lakh teachers are employed in Bihar’s government schools, while the total requirement is estimated to be around 7 lakh. BPSC TRE 4.0 is conducting teacher recruitment; however, even after this, approximately 60,000 positions are expected to remain vacant.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Opens with Varying Educational Qualifications for Classes 1-12

