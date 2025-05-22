scriptBPSC TRE 4.0: Instructions to Conduct Teacher Recruitment Exam Before August 10; Notification Date Awaited | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

BPSC TRE 4.0: Instructions to Conduct Teacher Recruitment Exam Before August 10; Notification Date Awaited

Millions of students across Bihar and several other states are eagerly awaiting the BPSC TRE 4.0 exam. It is expected that the examination will be conducted soon, leading to the recruitment of teachers.

May 22, 2025 / 10:15 am

Patrika Desk

BPSC TRE 4.0

AI Generated Image

BPSC TRE 4.0: Good news for Bihar’s youth aspiring to become government teachers and preparing for BPSC TRE 4.0. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will complete the fourth phase of teacher recruitment (TRE 4) this year. According to media reports, the state’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, has instructed departmental officials to conduct this examination before 10 August. He also directed that all other tests, including recruitment of special educators and competency examinations, be conducted before the same date.

BPSC TRE 4.0: Notification May Be Released Soon

Millions of candidates from Bihar and neighbouring states have been eagerly awaiting BPSC TRE 4. During the Assembly session in March, the Education Minister announced that the recruitment process would begin in May. With May drawing to a close and the official notification yet to be released, the Education Minister’s latest instructions have raised hopes that the TRE 4 notification will be issued soon. This phase is expected to result in the appointment of approximately 1.60 lakh teachers.

Bihar Education Minister: Several Decisions Taken in Meeting

A crucial meeting chaired by the Education Minister was held on Wednesday, resulting in several important decisions. Instructions were given to resolve issues related to maternity leave for female teachers. The meeting also discussed a plan to create a land bank for schools. Furthermore, it was decided to prioritize recommendations from MLAs and members of the Legislative Council.

Bihar News: Discussion on Compassionate Appointments

Later, while speaking to the media at the JD(U) state office in Patna, the Minister informed that the rules for compassionate appointments have been finalised, and appointments based on this will begin soon. Additionally, considering the educational needs of children with disabilities, the state government will soon begin recruiting 7,000 special educators.

News / Education News / BPSC TRE 4.0: Instructions to Conduct Teacher Recruitment Exam Before August 10; Notification Date Awaited

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

National News

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

in 3 hours

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

in 3 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

in 4 hours

IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri

IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

ULET 2025 Registration Deadline: Rajasthan LLB Admissions Open

Education News

ULET 2025 Registration Deadline: Rajasthan LLB Admissions Open

13 hours ago

Banu Mushtaq Wins International Booker Prize for Short Story Collection 'Heart Lamp'

Education News

Banu Mushtaq Wins International Booker Prize for Short Story Collection 'Heart Lamp'

13 hours ago

MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

Education News

MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

15 hours ago

Bihar B.Ed. 2025 Admit Cards Released

Education News

Bihar B.Ed. 2025 Admit Cards Released

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.