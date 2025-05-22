BPSC TRE 4.0: Instructions to Conduct Teacher Recruitment Exam Before August 10; Notification Date Awaited

BPSC TRE 4.0: Notification May Be Released Soon Millions of candidates from Bihar and neighbouring states have been eagerly awaiting BPSC TRE 4. During the Assembly session in March, the Education Minister announced that the recruitment process would begin in May. With May drawing to a close and the official notification yet to be released, the Education Minister’s latest instructions have raised hopes that the TRE 4 notification will be issued soon. This phase is expected to result in the appointment of approximately 1.60 lakh teachers.

Bihar Education Minister: Several Decisions Taken in Meeting A crucial meeting chaired by the Education Minister was held on Wednesday, resulting in several important decisions. Instructions were given to resolve issues related to maternity leave for female teachers. The meeting also discussed a plan to create a land bank for schools. Furthermore, it was decided to prioritize recommendations from MLAs and members of the Legislative Council.