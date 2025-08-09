BPSC Vacancy 2025: Principal, Associate Professor Positions Open

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a major recruitment drive for 590 positions in engineering and polytechnic colleges across the state. The vacancies include 539 Associate Professor posts and 25 Principal posts. An additional 26 Principal positions are also available in polytechnic colleges. Online applications will open on 18 August 2025, with the deadline set for 12 September 2025.
Candidates must hold a PhD degree or equivalent qualification in the relevant subject. Specific educational qualifications vary depending on the position and subject. For detailed information, please refer to the notification linked below.
Selection will be based on an interview. Successful candidates will be offered a starting monthly salary of ₹1,31,400 under pay level-13A1. Detailed notifications for all positions are available on the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
|Subject
|Civil Engineering
|Mechanical Engineering
|Electrical Engineering
|Computer Science and Engineering
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|Electrical and Electronics Engineering
The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has announced 2747 vacancies across various positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until 18 August 2025. The application process has begun on the official BRLPS website: brlps.in. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.