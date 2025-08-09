9 August 2025,

Saturday

Education News

BPSC Vacancy 2025: Principal, Associate Professor Positions Open

Different educational qualifications have been specified for different posts and subjects. For more information, read the notification.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

BPSC Vacancy 2025
BPSC Vacancy 2025 (Image: Patrika)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a major recruitment drive for 590 positions in engineering and polytechnic colleges across the state. The vacancies include 539 Associate Professor posts and 25 Principal posts. An additional 26 Principal positions are also available in polytechnic colleges. Online applications will open on 18 August 2025, with the deadline set for 12 September 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a PhD degree or equivalent qualification in the relevant subject. Specific educational qualifications vary depending on the position and subject. For detailed information, please refer to the notification linked below.

Salary Information

Selection will be based on an interview. Successful candidates will be offered a starting monthly salary of ₹1,31,400 under pay level-13A1. Detailed notifications for all positions are available on the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Associate Professor Vacancies: Subject List




























Subject
Civil Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Electrical Engineering
Computer Science and Engineering
Electronics and Communication Engineering
Electrical and Electronics Engineering

BRLPS Recruitment: 2747 Vacancies

The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has announced 2747 vacancies across various positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until 18 August 2025. The application process has begun on the official BRLPS website: brlps.in. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 12:36 pm

BPSC Vacancy 2025: Principal, Associate Professor Positions Open
