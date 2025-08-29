BRABU UG Third Semester Results: Check Directly via This Link

BRABU UG 3rd Semester Result: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has released the UG 3rd semester results. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their results on the official website. BRABU has released the results on its official website, brabu.net. According to the examination controller, Prof. Ram Kumar, approximately 1,02,824 students participated in the examination and can now view their results.
In the BRABU UG 3rd Semester Result, approximately 40,000 students received a 'Good' grade. Approximately 47,000 students achieved the 'Very Good' category. 1,293 students received an 'Excellent' grade, and 6,000 students have been promoted. Meanwhile, 600 students were absent. Additionally, the results of approximately 5,000 students are pending.
The examination controller stated that for students with pending results, the majority of cases involve errors in writing or filling the roll number on the OMR sheet. The process of rectifying these issues is underway. Students whose mark sheets do not display theory marks are advised to contact their respective colleges.
The university administration clarified that before releasing the Graduation Part Three (session 2022-25) results, the marks of students in Part One and Part Two will be verified. This will ensure that no student's result remains pending. Many students have complained that their mark sheets do not show their Part One or Two marks, causing their results to be delayed.