BRABU UG Third Semester Results: Check Directly via This Link

The examination controller stated that for students with pending results, the majority of cases involve errors in writing or filling the roll number on the OMR sheet. The process of rectifying these issues is underway. Students whose mark sheets do not display theory marks are advised to contact their respective colleges.

The university administration clarified that before releasing the Graduation Part Three (session 2022-25) results, the marks of students in Part One and Part Two will be verified. This will ensure that no student's result remains pending. Many students have complained that their mark sheets do not show their Part One or Two marks, causing their results to be delayed.