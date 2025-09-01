BSEB Extends Deadline for Class 10 Scholarship Applications

BSEB 10th Scholarship Deadline: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for the scholarship scheme for students who passed class 10th. Students who have not yet applied can now fill out the online form by the extended date. Let's understand the step-by-step process of filling out the form.
The Bihar Education Department has extended the last date for filling out forms for scholarship and incentive schemes. This date has now been extended to 15th September, 2025. Students who have not yet registered can register by visiting the official website medhasoft.bihar.gov.in. After completing this process, applicants will receive a user ID and password on their registered mobile number and email, allowing them to access and complete the application form.