Education News

BSEB Extends Deadline for Class 10 Scholarship Applications

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for Class 10 students to apply for the scholarship. Students can now fill out the form until 15 September 2025.

Sep 01, 2025

Bihar Scholarship (Image Source: ChatGPT)

BSEB 10th Scholarship Deadline: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for the scholarship scheme for students who passed class 10th. Students who have not yet applied can now fill out the online form by the extended date. Let's understand the step-by-step process of filling out the form.

Deadline Extended Till 15th December

The Bihar Education Department has extended the last date for filling out forms for scholarship and incentive schemes. This date has now been extended to 15th September, 2025. Students who have not yet registered can register by visiting the official website medhasoft.bihar.gov.in. After completing this process, applicants will receive a user ID and password on their registered mobile number and email, allowing them to access and complete the application form.

How to Fill BSEB 10th Scholarship Form


  1. To fill out the form, first visit the official website https://medhasoft.bihar.gov.in




  2. Go to Student Login or Apply Online




  3. Enter your roll number, roll code, and date of birth




  4. Upload necessary documents such as Aadhaar card, bank account details, passport size photo, 10th mark sheet




  5. After this, submit the form and keep a printed copy

Who Can Apply


  1. Students who passed 10th from Bihar Board in 2025




  2. Those who have a Bihar state domicile certificate

