26 July 2025

Saturday

Education News

BSF Announces 241 Constable Posts via Sports Quota: No Exam Required

BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025: 241 GD Constable Posts Available Without Exam The Border Security Force (BSF) is recruiting 241 General Duty (GD) Constables through a sports quota in 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025
BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

If you are a talented sportsperson and dreaming of a government job, this is a golden opportunity. The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced vacancies under the GD Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2025. There will be no written examination for this recruitment. Eligible players can apply online until 20 August 2025.

Key Highlights of the Recruitment

Post NameGeneral Duty (GD) Constable (Sports Quota)
Total Posts241
Male Posts128
Female Posts113
Last Date of Application20 August 2025
Application Websiterectt.bsf.gov.in

Eligibility for Applicants

This recruitment offers opportunities to players from a total of 30 sports. These include Badminton, Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Shooting, Judo, Boxing, Swimming, Archery, Kabaddi, Cycling, and more.

BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates must have passed the 10th standard.
  • The player must have participated in or won a medal at a national or international competition.
  • Those who won medals in any Junior National Championship between 21 August 2023 and 20 August 2025 are also eligible.

Age Limit and Physical Standards (BSF Age Limit 2025)

Age: Between 18 and 23 years as of 1 August 2025. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations.

GenderMinimum Height (in cm)Special Relaxation
Male170 cmRelaxation will be given to reserved categories
Female157 cmRelaxation will be given to reserved categories

Salary and Selection Process

  • Pay Scale: Level-3, ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month.
  • Other government allowances and benefits will also be provided.

Selection Process

  • Document Verification
  • Physical Test (PST)
  • Merit List
  • Medical Examination (DME)
  • Note: There will be no written examination.

Application Fee (BSF Recruitment Fees)

  • General and OBC category: ₹147.20
  • SC/ST and female candidates will receive fee concessions.

How to Apply for BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025?

  • First, visit rectt.bsf.gov.in.
  • Register and create a user ID and password.
  • Login and fill in all the required information.
  • Upload necessary documents and pay the fee.
  • Save a printout of the form after final submission.

Important Suggestions

If you belong to a reserved category and want a concession, upload the necessary certificate along with the form in the same format as given in the notification.

Note: For detailed information and notification, please check the BSF website.

