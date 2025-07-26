BSF Announces 241 Constable Posts via Sports Quota: No Exam Required

If you are a talented sportsperson and dreaming of a government job, this is a golden opportunity. The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced vacancies under the GD Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2025. There will be no written examination for this recruitment. Eligible players can apply online until 20 August 2025.
|Post Name
|General Duty (GD) Constable (Sports Quota)
|Total Posts
|241
|Male Posts
|128
|Female Posts
|113
|Last Date of Application
|20 August 2025
|Application Website
|rectt.bsf.gov.in
This recruitment offers opportunities to players from a total of 30 sports. These include Badminton, Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Shooting, Judo, Boxing, Swimming, Archery, Kabaddi, Cycling, and more.
Age: Between 18 and 23 years as of 1 August 2025. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per regulations.
|Gender
|Minimum Height (in cm)
|Special Relaxation
|Male
|170 cm
|Relaxation will be given to reserved categories
|Female
|157 cm
|Relaxation will be given to reserved categories
Selection Process
If you belong to a reserved category and want a concession, upload the necessary certificate along with the form in the same format as given in the notification.
Note: For detailed information and notification, please check the BSF website.