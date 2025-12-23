BSF Announces Bumper Recruitment for 10th Pass Youth with Salary Over ₹69,000, Know Full Details

The minimum age for candidates has been set at 18 years and the maximum age at 23 years. The age will be calculated as of August 18, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.

Selected candidates will receive a salary as per Pay Level 3, ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month. Additionally, other allowances provided by the Central Government will also be given.