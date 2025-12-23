BSF Announces Bumper Recruitment for 10th Pass Youth with Salary Over ₹69,000, Know Full Details

BSF Recruitment 2025 (Image Saurce: Freepik)
BSF Recruitment Sportspersons 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has brought great news for the youth. The official notification for recruitment to a total of 549 posts under BSF Constable (General Duty) Sports Quota Recruitment 2025 has been released. This recruitment is specifically for talented players who have made their mark in sports at the National or International level.
The online application process for BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025 will commence on December 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by January 15, 2026. Applications will only be accepted on the official website of BSF.
Out of the total 549 posts under this recruitment, 277 posts will be filled by male players and 272 posts by female players. Regarding educational qualification, candidates must have passed the 10th class from any recognised board. The recruitment is being made under the Sports Quota, which includes more than 30 sports disciplines such as Athletics, Boxing, Wrestling, Hockey, Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Shooting, Swimming, and Yoga. Candidates must possess a National or International level certificate in the relevant sport.
The minimum age for candidates has been set at 18 years and the maximum age at 23 years. The age will be calculated as of August 18, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.
Selected candidates will receive a salary as per Pay Level 3, ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month. Additionally, other allowances provided by the Central Government will also be given.
The selection process for BSF Constable GD Sports Quota Recruitment will be completed in several stages. This includes scrutiny of applications, verification of online forms and sports certificates, document verification of educational and sports-related documents, Physical Standard Test (PST) involving measurement of height, weight, and chest, determination of marks based on a merit list, and a medical test to ensure medical fitness before selection. The application fee is ₹159 for male candidates of General and OBC categories, while the application is completely free for female candidates and candidates from SC/ST categories.
