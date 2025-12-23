23 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

BSF Announces Bumper Recruitment for 10th Pass Youth with Salary Over ₹69,000, Know Full Details

BSF has announced recruitment for the posts of Constable General Duty under the sports quota. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

BSF Recruitment 2025

BSF Recruitment 2025 (Image Saurce: Freepik)

BSF Recruitment Sportspersons 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has brought great news for the youth. The official notification for recruitment to a total of 549 posts under BSF Constable (General Duty) Sports Quota Recruitment 2025 has been released. This recruitment is specifically for talented players who have made their mark in sports at the National or International level.

Important Application Dates

The online application process for BSF Sports Quota Recruitment 2025 will commence on December 27, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by January 15, 2026. Applications will only be accepted on the official website of BSF.

Posts and Eligibility

Out of the total 549 posts under this recruitment, 277 posts will be filled by male players and 272 posts by female players. Regarding educational qualification, candidates must have passed the 10th class from any recognised board. The recruitment is being made under the Sports Quota, which includes more than 30 sports disciplines such as Athletics, Boxing, Wrestling, Hockey, Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Shooting, Swimming, and Yoga. Candidates must possess a National or International level certificate in the relevant sport.

Age Limit and Stipend

The minimum age for candidates has been set at 18 years and the maximum age at 23 years. The age will be calculated as of August 18, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.
Selected candidates will receive a salary as per Pay Level 3, ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month. Additionally, other allowances provided by the Central Government will also be given.

Selection Process and Application Fee

The selection process for BSF Constable GD Sports Quota Recruitment will be completed in several stages. This includes scrutiny of applications, verification of online forms and sports certificates, document verification of educational and sports-related documents, Physical Standard Test (PST) involving measurement of height, weight, and chest, determination of marks based on a merit list, and a medical test to ensure medical fitness before selection. The application fee is ₹159 for male candidates of General and OBC categories, while the application is completely free for female candidates and candidates from SC/ST categories.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 02:43 pm

English News / Education News / BSF Announces Bumper Recruitment for 10th Pass Youth with Salary Over ₹69,000, Know Full Details

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

RBI Recruitment 2025: Golden Opportunity to Become an Officer, Know All Details

RBI Recruitment 2025
Education News

UP Home Guard Recruitment Exam to be Held on These Dates, Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Salary

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025
Education News

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Schedule Released, Know When and How to Download Admit Card

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2026
Education News

Government Jobs: Great Opportunity for 10th Pass Youth, Recruitment for Over 2500 Posts in Electricity Department

Madhya Pradesh Lineman Vacancy
Education News

RRB Recruitment 2026: Over 300 Vacancies, Details are Inside

RRB Recruitment 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.