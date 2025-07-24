24 July 2025,

Thursday

Education News

BSF Announces More Than 3,000 Tradesman Vacancies

For this recruitment, the educational qualification requires candidates to have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board. Read the story to know more.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025
BSF (Image-BSF)

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Youth seeking jobs in the security forces have received good news. The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a short notification for recruitment to 3588 Constable Tradesman posts. This recruitment will be held for various fourth-class posts such as cook, cobbler, tailor, water carrier, washerman, cleaner, carpenter, etc. The online application process will begin on 26 July 2025, and candidates can apply until 25 August 2025.

Details of Posts























































































Post NameMaleFemale
Cobbler 652
Tailor 181
Carpenter 38
Plumber 10
Painter 5
Electrician 4
Pump Operator 1
Upholsterer 1
Water Carrier 69938
Washerman 32017
Barber 1156
Cleaner 65235
Attendant 13
Cook 82
Total Posts3406182

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding the educational qualifications for this recruitment, candidates must have passed the tenth class from a recognized board, and an ITI certificate in the relevant trade is also mandatory. Regarding the age limit, the applicant's age should be between 18 and 25 years. Age will be calculated based on the notification date. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules.

Candidate Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for this recruitment through four stages. These stages include:

  • Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Written Examination
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Test

How to Apply

  • Applications will begin online from 26 July 2025 at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
  • Candidates will find detailed instructions, a list of required documents, and application fee information in the detailed notification to be released on 26 July.
  • The last date for filling out the application form will be within 30 days of the notification release, i.e., applications will be accepted until 25 August 2025.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 12:23 pm

Education News / BSF Announces More Than 3,000 Tradesman Vacancies
