BSF Announces More Than 3,000 Tradesman Vacancies

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Youth seeking jobs in the security forces have received good news. The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a short notification for recruitment to 3588 Constable Tradesman posts. This recruitment will be held for various fourth-class posts such as cook, cobbler, tailor, water carrier, washerman, cleaner, carpenter, etc. The online application process will begin on 26 July 2025, and candidates can apply until 25 August 2025.
|Post Name
|Male
|Female
|Cobbler
|65
|2
|Tailor
|18
|1
|Carpenter
|38
|–
|Plumber
|10
|–
|Painter
|5
|–
|Electrician
|4
|–
|Pump Operator
|1
|–
|Upholsterer
|1
|–
|Water Carrier
|699
|38
|Washerman
|320
|17
|Barber
|115
|6
|Cleaner
|652
|35
|Attendant
|13
|–
|Cook
|–
|82
|Total Posts
|3406
|182
Regarding the educational qualifications for this recruitment, candidates must have passed the tenth class from a recognized board, and an ITI certificate in the relevant trade is also mandatory. Regarding the age limit, the applicant's age should be between 18 and 25 years. Age will be calculated based on the notification date. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules.
Candidates will be selected for this recruitment through four stages. These stages include: