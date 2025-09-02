Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: PST/PET Results Released

The results for the written test for BSF Head Constable, ASI Steno, and Havaldar Clerk positions have been released. Candidates can download the PST and PET shortlist PDF by visiting rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025
BSF HCM ASI Result 2025 (Image: BSF Website)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the results for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) of the Head Constable (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer), and Havaldar (Clerk) recruitment exam 2025. A large number of candidates have cleared these rounds and will now appear for the next stage: the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can check their results on the official BSF website: rectt.bsf.gov.in.

How to Check the BSF HCM ASI Result 2025?

  • First, visit the official portal rectt.bsf.gov.in.
  • Click on the link provided in the notification: "Result of PST/PET for the posts of HC (Min)/ASI (Steno) & Havaldar (Clerk)".
  • Download the result PDF and check for your name or roll number.
  • Alternatively, you can also view the results from the PDF uploaded below.

How Many Candidates Were Shortlisted?

  • ASI Steno/Combatant Steno: A total of 2,75,567 candidates have been shortlisted.
  • Head Constable (Ministerial): A total of 8,526 candidates have been selected for the next stage.
  • Havaldar Clerk (Assam Rifles): A total of 2,67,041 candidates have been shortlisted.

The advertisement for this recruitment was issued under ER/01/2024 in June 2024.

What is the Next Procedure?

Shortlisted candidates will now have to take a Computer Based Written Test (CBT). This will be followed by other stages of the selection process.

  • CBT (Written Exam)
  • Skill Test (Typing/Steno Test)
  • Document Verification (DV)

Admit cards for the CBT will be released soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates.

How Many Vacancies Are There?

Details of ASI (Steno/PA) posts

Force/OrganisationNumber of Posts
BSF17
CRPF21
ITBP61
CISF146
SSB3

Details of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Havaldar (Clerk) posts

Force/OrganisationNumber of Posts
BSF302
CRPF282
ITBP185
CISF546
SSB5
Assam Rifles35

Millions of candidates participated in the BSF HCM and ASI recruitment 2025. After passing the PST and PET, candidates should now prepare for the CBT exam. Passing the written exam, skill test, and document verification will be essential for final selection.

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 11:36 am

