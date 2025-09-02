BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: PST/PET Results Released

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the results for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) of the Head Constable (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer), and Havaldar (Clerk) recruitment exam 2025. A large number of candidates have cleared these rounds and will now appear for the next stage: the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can check their results on the official BSF website: rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The advertisement for this recruitment was issued under ER/01/2024 in June 2024.
Shortlisted candidates will now have to take a Computer Based Written Test (CBT). This will be followed by other stages of the selection process.
Admit cards for the CBT will be released soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for updates.
Details of ASI (Steno/PA) posts
|Force/Organisation
|Number of Posts
|BSF
|17
|CRPF
|21
|ITBP
|61
|CISF
|146
|SSB
|3
Details of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Havaldar (Clerk) posts
|Force/Organisation
|Number of Posts
|BSF
|302
|CRPF
|282
|ITBP
|185
|CISF
|546
|SSB
|5
|Assam Rifles
|35
Millions of candidates participated in the BSF HCM and ASI recruitment 2025. After passing the PST and PET, candidates should now prepare for the CBT exam. Passing the written exam, skill test, and document verification will be essential for final selection.