BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: PST/PET Results Released

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the results for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) of the Head Constable (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer), and Havaldar (Clerk) recruitment exam 2025. A large number of candidates have cleared these rounds and will now appear for the next stage: the Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can check their results on the official BSF website: rectt.bsf.gov.in.