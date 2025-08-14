BSF Recruitment 2025: 1121 Head Constable & Other Posts Open; Applications Begin August 24

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for the posts of Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Head Constable Radio Mechanic (RM) for the year 2025. A total of 1121 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. The application process will commence on 24 August 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 23 September 2025. Applications must be submitted through the official website: http://bsf.nic.in.