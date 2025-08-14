Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BSF Recruitment 2025: 1121 Head Constable & Other Posts Open; Applications Begin August 24

BSF Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for 1121 posts, including Head Constable. Applications will open on 24 August and close on 23 September.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

BSF Recruitment 2025
BSF Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for the posts of Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Head Constable Radio Mechanic (RM) for the year 2025. A total of 1121 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. The application process will commence on 24 August 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 23 September 2025. Applications must be submitted through the official website: http://bsf.nic.in.

Age Limit

The minimum age for applicants is 18 years, and the maximum age is 25 years (General). For OBC candidates, the maximum age is 28 years, and for SC/ST candidates, it is 30 years.

Educational Qualification

Head Constable (RO): Candidates must have passed Class 10 and possess a 2-year ITI diploma in trades such as Radio, Electronics, or Computer Operator/Programming Assistant. Alternatively, candidates with a Class 12 qualification (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) are also eligible.

Head Constable (RM): Candidates must have passed Class 10 and possess a 2-year ITI diploma in a relevant trade. Class 12 (PCM) pass candidates can also apply.

Selection Process

The BSF recruitment 2025 will involve several stages:

  • Written Examination
  • PET and PST (Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test)
  • Document Verification
  • Descriptive Examination
  • Medical Examination

Important Dates

  • Application Start Date: 24 August 2025
  • Application Last Date: 23 September 2025
  • Official Website:http://bsf.nic.in

Candidates are advised to check their eligibility and age limit and apply in a timely manner. This recruitment offers a golden opportunity for young people aspiring for a career as a Head Constable in the BSF.

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 09:35 am

English News / Education News / BSF Recruitment 2025: 1121 Head Constable & Other Posts Open; Applications Begin August 24
