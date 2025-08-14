BSF Recruitment 2025: 1121 Head Constable & Other Posts Open; Applications Begin August 24

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment for the posts of Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Head Constable Radio Mechanic (RM) for the year 2025. A total of 1121 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. The application process will commence on 24 August 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 23 September 2025. Applications must be submitted through the official website: http://bsf.nic.in.
The minimum age for applicants is 18 years, and the maximum age is 25 years (General). For OBC candidates, the maximum age is 28 years, and for SC/ST candidates, it is 30 years.
Head Constable (RO): Candidates must have passed Class 10 and possess a 2-year ITI diploma in trades such as Radio, Electronics, or Computer Operator/Programming Assistant. Alternatively, candidates with a Class 12 qualification (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) are also eligible.
Head Constable (RM): Candidates must have passed Class 10 and possess a 2-year ITI diploma in a relevant trade. Class 12 (PCM) pass candidates can also apply.
The BSF recruitment 2025 will involve several stages:
Candidates are advised to check their eligibility and age limit and apply in a timely manner. This recruitment offers a golden opportunity for young people aspiring for a career as a Head Constable in the BSF.