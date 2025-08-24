BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 1100 Head Constable Posts Open, Salary up to Rs 81,100

For the Radio Operator (RO) position, candidates must have passed the 12th standard with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, securing at least 60% marks. For the Radio Mechanic (RM) position, candidates must have passed the 10th standard and possess a recognised ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per regulations. Age will be calculated as of 23 September 2025.