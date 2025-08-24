BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 1100 Head Constable Posts Open, Salary up to Rs 81,100

BSF Recruitment 2025: The application process for BSF recruitment is commencing today, 24 August 2025. This is a golden opportunity for aspirants seeking employment with the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF has invited online applications for the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic).
The online registration process has begun on 24 August 2025 and will continue until 23 September 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bsf.gov.in.
A total of 1121 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 910 posts for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 211 posts for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic).
For the Radio Operator (RO) position, candidates must have passed the 12th standard with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, securing at least 60% marks. For the Radio Mechanic (RM) position, candidates must have passed the 10th standard and possess a recognised ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per regulations. Age will be calculated as of 23 September 2025.
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. Candidate selection will be based on a four-stage process: Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written examination, document verification, and medical examination.