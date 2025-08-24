Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 1100 Head Constable Posts Open, Salary up to Rs 81,100

A total of 1121 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 910 posts for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 211 posts for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic).

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 24, 2025

BSF Recruitment 2025
BSF Recruitment 2025 (AI Generated Image-Gemini)

BSF Recruitment 2025: The application process for BSF recruitment is commencing today, 24 August 2025. This is a golden opportunity for aspirants seeking employment with the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF has invited online applications for the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic).

The online registration process has begun on 24 August 2025 and will continue until 23 September 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bsf.gov.in.

Number of Vacancies

A total of 1121 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 910 posts for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 211 posts for Head Constable (Radio Mechanic).

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

For the Radio Operator (RO) position, candidates must have passed the 12th standard with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, securing at least 60% marks. For the Radio Mechanic (RM) position, candidates must have passed the 10th standard and possess a recognised ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per regulations. Age will be calculated as of 23 September 2025.

Selection Process and Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. Candidate selection will be based on a four-stage process: Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written examination, document verification, and medical examination.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

24 Aug 2025 10:48 am

English News / Education News / BSF Recruitment 2025: Over 1100 Head Constable Posts Open, Salary up to Rs 81,100
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.