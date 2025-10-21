BSSC LDC Vacancy 2025: Golden Opportunity for Bihar’s Youth for Government Jobs, Recruitment for Over 14,000 LDC Posts

The benefit of reservation will be provided only to the permanent residents of Bihar state, while candidates from all categories of other states can apply under the unreserved category. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be less than 37 years. The age will be calculated considering August 1, 2025, as the base date. Candidates from the Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) of Bihar state, as well as women, will be given a three-year relaxation in the maximum age limit. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will be given a five-year relaxation, and differently-abled candidates will be given a relaxation of up to 10 years.