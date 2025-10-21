Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

BSSC LDC Vacancy 2025: Golden Opportunity for Bihar’s Youth for Government Jobs, Recruitment for Over 14,000 LDC Posts

The selection process will include a preliminary examination, a main examination, and a skill test. Candidates will be finally selected based on their performance in all these stages.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

BSSC Recruitment

BSSC Recruitment (Image-Freepik)

BSSC Recruitment: An opportunity has arisen for the youth of Bihar to secure government jobs. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 14,921 Lower Division Clerk posts. These appointments will be made in various departments and offices of the state government through the Second Inter-Level Combined Competitive Examination. The educational qualification for these posts should be a minimum of 12th pass or equivalent from a recognised board or institution. Additionally, candidates must possess knowledge of computer typing in Hindi and English. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. The last date for online application for this recruitment has been set as November 27, 2025.

Know Other Essential Qualifications

The benefit of reservation will be provided only to the permanent residents of Bihar state, while candidates from all categories of other states can apply under the unreserved category. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age should be less than 37 years. The age will be calculated considering August 1, 2025, as the base date. Candidates from the Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) of Bihar state, as well as women, will be given a three-year relaxation in the maximum age limit. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will be given a five-year relaxation, and differently-abled candidates will be given a relaxation of up to 10 years.

This will be the Selection Process

The selection process will include a preliminary examination, a main examination, and a skill test. Candidates will be finally selected based on their performance in all these stages. Appointments will be made in various departments of the Bihar government, including the Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Minority Welfare Department, Labour Resources Department, Panchayati Raj Department, Urban Development & Housing Department, and Co-operative Department.

How to Apply

To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission at onlinebssc.com.

On the website's homepage, the relevant advertisement (Adv. No. 02/23 (A)) will be visible in the 'Notice Board' section.
After carefully reading the advertisement, candidates should return and click on the 'Apply' option.
Subsequently, they need to register by clicking on 'New Registration' and then log in to fill out the application form.
After submitting the application fee, it is essential to finally submit the form.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 11:53 am

English News / Education News / BSSC LDC Vacancy 2025: Golden Opportunity for Bihar's Youth for Government Jobs, Recruitment for Over 14,000 LDC Posts

