BSSC Recruitment 2025: Bihar Staff Selection Commission Announces New Recruitment for Sports Trainers, Graduation Degree Sufficient

BSSC: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released another recruitment notification after Office Attendant and Stenographer. Through this recruitment, appointments will be made to the posts of Sports Trainer.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2025

BSSC Recruitment 2025

BSSC Sports Trainer Vacancy: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced another recruitment drive for young job seekers. The commission has released vacancies for 379 Sports Trainer positions. The notification for this recruitment has been issued. The application process for these posts will commence on October 9, 2025, and conclude on November 11, 2025. The last date for submitting the application fee is set for November 9, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for This Many Posts

A total of 379 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Out of these, 128 posts are reserved for women. The recruitment includes 152 unreserved posts, 61 for Scheduled Castes, 4 for Scheduled Tribes, 68 for Extremely Backward Classes, 45 for Backward Classes, 11 for women of Backward Classes, and 38 for Economically Backward Classes. Additionally, registration for the recruitment of 432 Stenographer/Steno Typist Grade-III posts has already begun from September 25, 2025, with the last date for application being November 5, 2025. The application fee for all categories is set at ₹100.

BSSC Sports Trainer Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

Regarding educational qualifications for the Sports Trainer recruitment, a graduation degree in any discipline is mandatory. In addition to this, as technical qualification, candidates must possess a Diploma in Sports Coaching conducted by Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (Sports Authority of India), or a Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Coaching (PGDSC) from Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education, Gwalior, or a Central Sports University, or an equivalent degree from a sports university recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Additional Eligibility Criteria

Furthermore, candidates must also possess sports achievements. The candidate should have represented the country in a recognised international competition or represented the state in a national or international championship. Participation in prestigious competitions such as the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World or Asian Championships, or inclusion in the All India Inter-University, recognised Junior Championships, and national-level competitions at least twice is also necessary. Candidates who have participated three times in inter-university sports competitions, All India Police Sports, or Inter-Railway Championships will also be considered eligible.

BSSC: Age Limit Requirements

Regarding the age limit, candidates must be a minimum of 21 years old and a maximum of 37 years old. Men and women from Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes can apply up to the age of 40 years, while women from the unreserved category are also eligible up to 40 years. The upper age limit for male and female candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is set at 42 years.

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Candidate Selection Process

The selection process will be based on an examination and an interview. The written examination will be for 150 marks, while the interview will carry 50 marks. A merit list will be prepared based on a total of 200 marks, and recommendations for appointment will be made to the department in accordance with reservation rules. Minimum qualifying marks have also been set for different categories. Unreserved category candidates must score 40 per cent, Backward Classes 36.5 per cent, Extremely Backward Classes 34 per cent, and Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and differently-abled candidates must score 32 per cent.

