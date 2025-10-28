BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)
BSSC: Good news for the youth preparing for government jobs. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III. A total of 432 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment. The application process for this has started from September 25, 2025, and candidates can apply online till November 5, 2025. The last date for depositing the examination fee has been set as November 3, 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Regarding the educational qualification for this recruitment, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or its equivalent qualification from a recognised board. Additionally, knowledge of shorthand, typing, and computer operation in both Hindi and English is essential. In terms of age limit, the minimum age for applicants is 18 years and the maximum is 37 years. The age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the rules of the state government.
Regarding salary, selected candidates for this recruitment will receive a salary in the pay scale of Level-4, ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. For more information related to this recruitment, the notification can be referred to.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending