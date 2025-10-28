Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

Regarding the educational qualification for stenographer recruitment, candidates must possess a 10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

BSSC: Good news for the youth preparing for government jobs. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade-III. A total of 432 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment. The application process for this has started from September 25, 2025, and candidates can apply online till November 5, 2025. The last date for depositing the examination fee has been set as November 3, 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding the educational qualification for this recruitment, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or its equivalent qualification from a recognised board. Additionally, knowledge of shorthand, typing, and computer operation in both Hindi and English is essential. In terms of age limit, the minimum age for applicants is 18 years and the maximum is 37 years. The age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the rules of the state government.

This will be the salary

Regarding salary, selected candidates for this recruitment will receive a salary in the pay scale of Level-4, ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100. For more information related to this recruitment, the notification can be referred to.

How to Apply?

  • To apply, candidates first need to register on the BSSC website.
  • After registration, log in and fill out the application form.
  • Fill in all the necessary details carefully.
  • Candidates should check the application form before submitting it.
  • After this, the prescribed application fee can be paid through online mode.
  • Once the application process is complete, candidates should download and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 11:58 am

English News / Education News / BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

