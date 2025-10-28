BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 12th Pass Youth

Regarding the educational qualification for this recruitment, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or its equivalent qualification from a recognised board. Additionally, knowledge of shorthand, typing, and computer operation in both Hindi and English is essential. In terms of age limit, the minimum age for applicants is 18 years and the maximum is 37 years. The age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the rules of the state government.