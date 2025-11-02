BSSC Vacancy 2025: Important Update Issued for CGL and Office Attendant Recruitment

BSSC Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)
BSSC Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has provided significant relief to applicants for the CGL-4 recruitment and Office Attendant recruitment 2025. The commission has opened the window for application correction for both recruitments from October 31. Candidates will be able to make changes to certain essential information in their application forms from October 31 to November 24, 2025. The link for this has been released on the commission's official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Along with the application process, the commission has also revised the final dates. The new last date for application for both recruitments has been set as November 24, 2025. Earlier, it was October 16. The last date for submitting the application fee has also been extended from October 14 to November 21, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the BSSC website bssc.bihar.gov.in or www.onlinebssc.com.
The notice issued by the commission states that candidates can make changes to a limited number of details in their application forms. These include corrections to the candidate's name, mother's name, or father's name, with permission granted for modification in any one of these three. Additionally, corrections can be made to the reservation category, caste certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, freedom fighter dependent certificate, disability certificate, certificate number, and issue date. Changes to the date and number of certificates related to date of birth, educational, technical, or commercial qualifications will also be possible. Modifications can be made to the disability category and the status as a government or contractual employee in the Bihar government. Candidates can also amend their Aadhaar card number.
BSSC has clarified that corrections to the application form can only be made once. The edit option will not be available after final submission. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully check all details while making corrections to their forms and submit them finally only after that. A total of 1541 posts will be filled under the Bihar CGL-4 recruitment, while applications have been invited for 4388 posts in the Office Attendant (Karyalay Parichari) recruitment 2025. Recently, BSSC had increased the number of posts in both recruitments, with an addition of 60 posts in CGL-4 and 661 posts in Office Attendant.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending