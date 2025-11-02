BSSC Vacancy 2025: Important Update Issued for CGL and Office Attendant Recruitment

The notice issued by the commission states that candidates can make changes to a limited number of details in their application forms. These include corrections to the candidate's name, mother's name, or father's name, with permission granted for modification in any one of these three. Additionally, corrections can be made to the reservation category, caste certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, freedom fighter dependent certificate, disability certificate, certificate number, and issue date. Changes to the date and number of certificates related to date of birth, educational, technical, or commercial qualifications will also be possible. Modifications can be made to the disability category and the status as a government or contractual employee in the Bihar government. Candidates can also amend their Aadhaar card number.