BTEUP Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Following These Steps

After downloading the admit card, carefully check the details given on it, such as your name, roll number, exam date, subject code, and other important information. In case of any error, contact the Head of Department immediately.

2 min read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

BTEUP Admit Card 2025

BTEUP Admit Card 2025 OUT (Image-Freepik)

BTEUP Admit Card 2025: An important update has been released regarding the BTEUP Admit Card 2025. The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has issued the admit cards for the Odd Semester and Special Back Paper examinations scheduled for November-December 2025. Students can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the board, bteup.ac.in. The board has instructed all institutions that principals are to distribute the students' admit cards, duly signed and stamped, by 5 PM on November 15. Admit cards without signatures and stamps will not be valid at the examination centre.

Exam Dates

Regarding the examination dates, the Odd Semester examinations will commence on November 17, 2025, and conclude on January 2, 2026. The Special Back Paper examinations will be held from November 17, 2025, to January 5, 2026. It is mandatory for all students to possess an admit card to appear for the examination; otherwise, they will not be permitted to sit for the exam.

How to Download Admit Card

  • To download the admit card, students first need to visit the website bteup.ac.in.
  • There, navigate to the "Login" tab and select the "Student Login" option.
  • Subsequently, on the page that opens, enter the enrollment number and password to log in.
  • After logging in, click on the admit card download link, which will display the admit card on the screen.
  • Students can download and print it, and do not forget to get it signed and stamped by your institution.

BTEUP Admit Card 2025

Information Provided on the Admit Card

Candidate's Name
Examination Name
Registration Number
Photograph
Signature
Roll Number
Examination Centre
Day and Date of Examination
Time of Examination
Along with other details

After downloading the admit card, carefully check the details provided on it, such as your name, roll number, examination date, subject code, and other important information. If there are any discrepancies, contact the Head of Department immediately.

