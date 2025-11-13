BTEUP Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Following These Steps

BTEUP Admit Card 2025: An important update has been released regarding the BTEUP Admit Card 2025. The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has issued the admit cards for the Odd Semester and Special Back Paper examinations scheduled for November-December 2025. Students can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the board, bteup.ac.in. The board has instructed all institutions that principals are to distribute the students' admit cards, duly signed and stamped, by 5 PM on November 15. Admit cards without signatures and stamps will not be valid at the examination centre.